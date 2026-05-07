Why Some Parents Are Paying More For What Their Baby Wears To Sleep

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A newborn sleeps up to 17 hours a day.

For a growing number of parents, that simple fact has become justification for spending considerably more on what their child wears to bed.

It is the logic that brands like Kays + Kins are built on — and the argument that brought the homegrown baby lifestyle label from an online-only operation to its first physical flagship store at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

The premium babywear pitch typically rests on two things: materials and climate.

Certified, Breathable, And Made For The Heat

Kays + Kins, a Malaysia-based brand, uses GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard)-certified organic cotton and OEKO-TEX certified fabrics — standards that verify the absence of harmful chemicals and adherence to organic production requirements.

Its swaddles use bamboo muslin, a fabric valued for its breathability in humid conditions.

For parents already making considered choices about what goes into or onto their child — organic food, fragrance-free detergent, chemical-free skincare — the extension to clothing is a short logical step.

A garment worn directly against a newborn’s skin for most of the day is, in that framing, less a luxury than a baseline.

The brand’s silhouettes are also designed with Southeast Asia’s climate in mind: loose, non-restrictive cuts intended for all-day comfort in the heat, rather than the layered styles common in Western babywear ranges.

It is a case that appears to hold up in practice. In a recent comparison shared in a local parenting community, a mother buying swaddles for her fourth child noted Kays + Kins as “besar & lembut” and “harga mampu milik” — the same two qualities that tend to anchor the premium-but-accessible pitch.

Coming from someone with three previous children and three other swaddle brands in the same haul, it is about as unsponsored a verdict as the brand is likely to get.

The Problem With Buying Soft Things Online

What the physical store solves, more than anything, is a sensory gap.

Founder Karine Low has said customers repeatedly asked for a space where they could feel the fabrics before committing. Softness, breathability, how a fabric moves — none of it translates through a product photograph.

A RM180 growsuit and a RM40 one can look identical in a flat-lay image.

The difference, if there is one, is in the hand.

The flagship’s interior — minimalist, earthy, unhurried — is designed to support that kind of deliberate shopping.

It is considered a contrast to the speed of an online checkout.

Buying For Someone Else’s Baby

The store also carries something the brand’s website does not: the Heritage Collection, available exclusively at the Pavilion Bukit Jalil boutique.

In an era where most physical retail is simply a slower version of the same online catalogue, an in-store exclusive is a genuinely uncommon move.

A significant share of premium babywear is not bought by parents for themselves — it is bought by relatives and friends navigating the reliable social pressure of a baby shower or full-month celebration, people looking for a gift that reads as thoughtful without requiring expertise.

Kays + Kins has built its store around this reality, offering newborn gift sets, customisable wooden keepsake boxes with personalised engraving, and curated bundles for gifting occasions.

The store, in that sense, serves two customers at once: the parent who has already decided what they want, and the gift-giver who simply wants to get it right.

Whether the premium is worth it depends, as it usually does, on what the buyer values — but for a product worn against the softest skin in the house for the better part of every day, the question at least deserves to be asked in person.

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