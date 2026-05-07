Mother’s Day Weekend: Events Worth Celebrating Together

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This Mother’s Day weekend is packed with fabulous markets, music gigs, and curated showcases that you can experience with mum.

Mother’s Day Pop-Up Bazaar | 8-10 May | Amcorp Mall | 10am-6pm | Free public event

Celebrate the women who mean everything by finding her a gift as remarkable as she is at the Mother’s Day Pop-up Bazaar.

Pe Kabor Market | 8-10 May | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Check out various local brands, good food, and creative finds at Pe Kabor Market. It’s Mother’s Day weekend as well so you might be able to find something unique as her present!

Upcycled Functional Art Workshop | 9 May | Art X Dignity, Sentul Boulevard | 9.30am-11.30am | Ticketed event

Art X Dignity is hosting a workshop where you can turn your old items into functional, one-of-a kind pieces to display and use. Some items to consider bringing along include tote bags, glass jars, cutting boards, and denim. The workshop is open to anyone aged 6 and above. Remember to register here.

International Cafe & Beverage Show | 9 May | 10am-5pm | Free entry

The International Cafe & Beverage Show (ICBS) opens its doors to the public on 9 May. The momentous event gathers the cafe, tea, and the larger F&B communities together under one roof to share their passions, expertise, and new innovations in the cafe culture.

Resonance Shila Amzah In Harmony | 9 May | Dewan Filharmonik Petronas | 8pm | Ticketed event

If mum’s a fan of Shila Amzah, treat her to this special concert. Renowned for her multi-lingual repertoire and genre-spanning vocal artistry, this concert is a celebration of her 25-year journey in music. She’ll be serenading guests with her greatest hits in Malay, Mandarin, and English. There are a few seats left so remember to purchase your tickets here.

Comedy Mixtape Vol 44 | 9 May | Kedai KL | 9pm onwards | Ticketed event

This week, comedian Gajen Nad joins the lineup of upcoming and pro comedians testing their new materials on stage. Prepare for some great laughs throughout the evening. Remember to get your tickets here or WhatsApp the number above to reserve your seats.

KLove Market | 9-10 May | Kloe Hotel | 12pm-7pm | Free public event

KLove Market boasts a curated mix of little finds, thoughtful pieces, and unexpected gems that are waiting to be discovered. There’s also a reward: If you spend a certain amount, you’re entitled to freebies like a free cool drink, an exclusive tote bag, or a one-night hotel stay!

Jazz Spectrum | 9-10 May | KLPAC | 8.30pm, 3pm | Ticketed event

Jazz music lovers should check out Jazz Spectrum by the klpac Symphonic Band this weekend. Experience the best of jazz across all the different styles and eras. Remember to purchase your tickets from CloudJoi here.

Mother’s Day Gentle Yoga & Sound with Viktoria | 10 May | Yoga Dynamics | 2.30pm-4.15pm | RM128

Image: @thiavana.co/IG

Instructor and healer Viktoria will lead a group in an hour of vinyasa and a 45-minute sound bath to help the body and mind relax and rest. The sounds help support deep relaxation, prompting the nervous system to reset. Remember to book your spot at the official website here.

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