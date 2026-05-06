Not To Be Dramatic But A Trip To New Zealand Might Be The Best Holiday You’ll Ever Take

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Let’s be real, we all have that one group chat where the “dream vacation” has been stuck in the planning phase since 2019. If you’re looking for a destination that’ll finally get everyone to clear their annual leave, New Zealand is the answer.

Whether your friends and fam are adrenaline junkies, “chill-only” cafe hoppers, or people who just want to take nice photos for the ‘gram, this place actually has something for everyone—and no two trips ever feel the same.

The best part? You don’t have to choose between the buzzing city and the untouched wilderness, because you can experience all that The Land of the Long White Cloud has to offer in one go.

For The “Healing” & Nature Lovers

(Tongariro National Park, Laura Smetsers & Ian Patel/Unsplash)

If your idea of a perfect trip involves wide-open spaces and sceneries that look like a default Windows wallpaper (but better!), you’re in luck. We’re talking mountains, lakes, and beaches that look almost too beautiful to be real.

For epic scenery, check out:

Nelson Lakes National Park: An enchanting alpine landscape of rugged peaks, forests and stunning glacial lakes.

An enchanting alpine landscape of rugged peaks, forests and stunning glacial lakes. Tongariro National Park: Centred upon three volcanoes—Tongariro, Ngauruhoe and Ruapehu—Tongariro National Park is home to some of New Zealand’s most dramatic landscapes.

Centred upon three volcanoes—Tongariro, Ngauruhoe and Ruapehu—Tongariro National Park is home to some of New Zealand’s most dramatic landscapes. Whanganui National Park: This gorgeous forest river valley is home to the Whanganui, one of the longest rivers you can kayak through, swim, and even fish in (with a permit, of course) in New Zealand.

This gorgeous forest river valley is home to the Whanganui, one of the longest rivers you can kayak through, swim, and even fish in (with a permit, of course) in New Zealand. Ninety Mile Beach: Renowned for spectacular sunsets and boasting one of the best left-hand surf breaks in the world, Ninety Mile Beach has a range of activities, such as surfcasting, wildlife spotting, and bodyboarding down the sand dunes.

(Sperm whale at Kaikora, Mathijs van den Berg & Green Glow Caves, Donnie Ray Jones/Wikimedia)

For the animal lovers, must-visit:

Whale watching at Kaikōura: Kaikōura is one of the world’s top whale-watching locations, where you can get a glimpse of giant sperm whales year-round, often close to the shore.

Kaikōura is one of the world’s top whale-watching locations, where you can get a glimpse of giant sperm whales year-round, often close to the shore. Waitomo Glowworm Caves: The world-renowned cave system is just a 2-hour drive from Rotorua and is one of the best places to see the mesmerising, bioluminescent glowworms hanging from the cave ceiling.

The world-renowned cave system is just a 2-hour drive from Rotorua and is one of the best places to see the mesmerising, bioluminescent glowworms hanging from the cave ceiling. Catch a Kiwi at Ngongotahā: See New Zealand’s iconically cute flightless bird in its natural habitat—Ngongotahā is home to the National Kiwi Hatchery, the largest and most successful kiwi hatchery in the world.

See New Zealand’s iconically cute flightless bird in its natural habitat—Ngongotahā is home to the National Kiwi Hatchery, the largest and most successful kiwi hatchery in the world. Horse trekking at Walter Peak High Country Farm: Join a guided leisurely horse ride while soaking in the spectacular views of Lake Wakatipu and the surrounding mountains.

(Tahuna, GyCGDavis & Wairarapa, Sebastian Knoll/Wikimedia/Unsplash)

Best places to stargaze in New Zealand:

Dark Sky Project Tekapo: Lake Tekapo has some of the clearest skies in the world. Here you can stargaze, learn about traditional Māori astronomy, then soak in the Tekapo Springs hot pools under the Milky Way.

Lake Tekapo has some of the clearest skies in the world. Here you can stargaze, learn about traditional Māori astronomy, then soak in the Tekapo Springs hot pools under the Milky Way. Billion Star Dining: Enjoy a gourmet, fine dining experience prepared by master chefs at Moraine Lodge, followed by stargazing at the Pukaki Observatory.

Enjoy a gourmet, fine dining experience prepared by master chefs at Moraine Lodge, followed by stargazing at the Pukaki Observatory. Wairarapa Dark Sky Reserve: This is one of New Zealand’s largest dark sky reserves with great vantage points for aurora sightings.

This is one of New Zealand’s largest dark sky reserves with great vantage points for aurora sightings. Tahuna Glenorchy Dark Sky Sanctuary: Located at the head of Lake Wakatipu, this sanctuary is one of only 23 International Dark Sky Sanctuaries globally.

For The Fitness Fanatics & Adventure Seekers

Got friends who consider a “holiday” a chance to run a marathon? Send them here:

Walking Legends Guided Hikes: Take part in multi-day guided walking tours through some of the North Island’s most beautiful places, like Tongariro National Park, Great Barrier Island, and The Coromandel.

Take part in multi-day guided walking tours through some of the North Island’s most beautiful places, like Tongariro National Park, Great Barrier Island, and The Coromandel. Ngā Haerenga Cycle Trails: Rent a bike and try off-road cycling. You can explore a trail that suits your interests, including remote wilderness, food, spectacular scenery, and culture and heritage.

Rent a bike and try off-road cycling. You can explore a trail that suits your interests, including remote wilderness, food, spectacular scenery, and culture and heritage. Run the Forest: Shake off the winter blues and reconnect with nature by joining this “running festival”. You could run or walk your way to the finish line, then end the festival with a nice soak in Rotorua’s hot pools.

For The Foodies & Culture Vultures

(Grilled crayfish, Michelle Tsang & feijoa, Sarah-Rose/Unsplash/Flickr)

Beyond the views, the “soul” of New Zealand is in its rhythm and flavours. From vibrant city restaurants and street food markets to rural farm experiences—it’s a food lover’s paradise. Some must-try local specialities are:

Crayfish (and other seafood): Seafood culture runs deep across New Zealand, but Kaikōura keeps it refreshingly simple. Along its coast, seafood caravans serve up fresh seafood such as crayfish, green-lipped mussels, and whitebait fritters.

Seafood culture runs deep across New Zealand, but Kaikōura keeps it refreshingly simple. Along its coast, seafood caravans serve up fresh seafood such as crayfish, green-lipped mussels, and whitebait fritters. Ika Mata: Made of raw fish (usually tuna), this fish salad is a traditional dish of the Cook Islands. It’s similar to ceviche, but with a tropical spin.

Made of raw fish (usually tuna), this fish salad is a traditional dish of the Cook Islands. It’s similar to ceviche, but with a tropical spin. Feijoa: Dubbed the “unofficial national fruit” of New Zealand, the feijoa is a cross between a pineapple and a guava. The sweet and tangy fruit is found abundantly throughout the country.

Dubbed the “unofficial national fruit” of New Zealand, the feijoa is a cross between a pineapple and a guava. The sweet and tangy fruit is found abundantly throughout the country. Flat white coffee: Believed to be invented in New Zealand (or by its neighbour Australia), this espresso-based drink is a huge part of the local coffee culture. You’d be hard-pressed to find a cafe that doesn’t serve this.

Māori Heritage

(Raymonst3/Wikimedia)

You can’t leave New Zealand without experiencing authentic Māori culture and tasting traditional food for a truly special journey.

A visit to Te Puia and Pohutu geyser in Rotorua is not complete without a hāngi buffet lunch or dinner at Pātaka Kai.

The food is a fusion of Māori and international flavours, from corn and watercress soup to chicken steamed underground. Or head to nearby Te Pā Tū for culture and kai (Māori cuisine) served together.

You’ll experience Māori history, traditions, and future aspirations across four hours of celebration and feasting. Each year, Te Pā Tū celebrates a Māori chef by inviting them to design and curate its taotaka kai (menu).

Road Trip! The Best Way to Explore New Zealand

(Cape Reinga, Yogendra Negi & Campervan in New Zealand, Hanson Lu/Unsplash)

Renting a car or campervan might be the best way to experience New Zealand’s nature and culture—making every drive feel like a moving postcard.

Southern Scenic Route: Hit the road from Dunedin to Queenstown on a four-day drive through some of New Zealand’s wildest, most beautiful landscapes. You’re bound to run into some rare wildlife, epic seafood, and iconic landmarks like the Nugget Point Lighthouse and Purakaunui waterfall.

Hit the road from Dunedin to Queenstown on a four-day drive through some of New Zealand’s wildest, most beautiful landscapes. You’re bound to run into some rare wildlife, epic seafood, and iconic landmarks like the Nugget Point Lighthouse and Purakaunui waterfall. Road trip from Auckland to Napier: Experience some of New Zealand’s top attractions in this seven-day campervan itinerary that takes you from the big city vibes of Auckland through the rolling green hills of the Waikato to the home of Middle‑earth.

Take an Airbus to Auckland

Okay look, we know that travelling from Malaysia to New Zealand is no short hop. It takes about 10 hours to get there, and that can be rough. But Malaysia Airlines is genuinely making those long-haul flights worth it.

Right now, they’re running up to 10 direct flights a week to Auckland on the new Airbus A330neo, which is comfier, smoother, quieter, and basically built like a limousine in the sky, so you step off the plane ready for fun and adventure.

What to expect onboard:

✈️ Stay Comfy: Stretch out on the all-new A330neo—with pleasant and comfy private suites in Business Class, and cosy, ergonomic seats in Economy.

Stretch out on the all-new A330neo—with pleasant and comfy private suites in Business Class, and cosy, ergonomic seats in Economy. 🍽️ Makan Time: Enjoy Malaysia Airlines’ “Best of Asia” menu in both Business and Economy, and their signature “Chef-on-Call” service on selected Business Class flights—because good food makes every flight feel shorter.

Enjoy Malaysia Airlines’ “Best of Asia” menu in both Business and Economy, and their signature “Chef-on-Call” service on selected Business Class flights—because good food makes every flight feel shorter. 🧳 Pack Happy: Get a minimum of 20kg checked baggage on all Economy fares—so yes, there’s room for that extra pair of shoes.

Get a minimum of 20kg checked baggage on all Economy fares—so yes, there’s room for that extra pair of shoes. 💡Thoughtful Touches: Enjoy wireless charging docks for your gadgets, 4K entertainment screens, and direct aisle access—the little things that make a big difference on your flight.

Plus, there’s more in it for you when you book your flights directly on the Malaysia Airlines website or mobile app:

🪪 Enrich Savings: Direct bookings get Enrich members an extra 5% off fares.

Direct bookings get Enrich members an extra 5% off fares. 🔄 Easy Refunds: If your visa doesn’t come through, getting a refund is hassle-free.

If your visa doesn’t come through, getting a refund is hassle-free. 🧩 Customise Your Trip: Pick your seats, sort your meals and add on what you need.

Pick your seats, sort your meals and add on what you need. 📅 Flex Fares: Enjoy unlimited rebooking at no extra charge when you book Flex Fares flights, so change your plans as often as you need to.

Enjoy unlimited rebooking at no extra charge when you book Flex Fares flights, so change your plans as often as you need to. 💺 Seat Selection: Upgrade your seat at a lower rate, exclusively for direct bookings.

Upgrade your seat at a lower rate, exclusively for direct bookings. 👨‍👩‍👧 Kids Fly for Less: Child discounts and added family savings available when you book direct.

Remember, New Zealand isn’t just a destination, it’s an experience. So, pack your bags, book those tickets, and get ready for some world-class scenery served with a side of Malaysian Hospitality.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.