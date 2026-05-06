Mother’s Day: A Curated Gift Guide To Get Her Something Memorable & Special

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

ATTN: Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Whether you’re shopping for your mum, grandmother, cousin, or sister, our curated gift guide has something for everyone. From indulgent treats to meaningful keepsakes, there are many ways to make them feel loved and cared for.

1. Beautiful bags

Kate Spade Breezy in Bosc Pear Kate Spade Breezy in Pristine Pool

Surprise mum with a new stylish bag that she’ll want to flaunt! Kate Spade New York has several bag designs under its Spring collection. Some standouts from the collection include the Breezy and Duo. The Breezy bag has a larger storage space, complete with separate pockets to keep things organised. Also, the mesh design and bright colour range embodies the brand’s playful spirit.

Meanwhile, the Duo is the brand’s iconic four-in-one handbag and is now available in new colourways this season.

2. A cute, fluffy bag charm

The Labubu and Monchhichi craze have revived the bag charm trend. If mum loves collecting adorable bag charms, Carlo Rino’s Bloo Plushie is a great unique addition. The Bloo plushie has one giant eye, kinda embodying how nothing leaves mum’s sight. The plushie is available in five colours: purple, pink, blue, yellow, and green.

3. Comfortable, quality shoes

If mum has been complaining about sore feet, it’s time to treat her to good, comfortable, and quality footwear. Cloudsteppers by Clarks offer a range of sneakers and slip-ons that provide ‘’cloud-like’’ comfort. The cherry on top? There’s a Buy-2 sales deal, so mum might end up with two pairs of shoes instead.

4. A stylish watch

Swatch’s Mother’s Day Special includes The Charm of Mom, a watch that also doubles as a stylish charm bracelet. It features a pink dial with a shimmer effect and silver-coloured printed hour markers. Made of stainless steel, the assorted charms dangling from the straps are in the shape of nail polish bottles, crowns, smiley faces with sunglasses, stars, arms flexing, and disco balls. Meanwhile, the Mother Like No Other watch features a turquoise dial instead.

If mum loves something more colourful, the SCUBAQUA range fits the bill! They’re crafted from bioceramic and biosourced materials, and adds playfulness to the wardrobe.

5. Delicious, healthy snacks

For mums who love the finer things in life, getting her a personal grazing box filled with delicious and healthy snacks is the way to go. My Petani’s Bentley Love Cheese Grazing Box is filled with fruits, nuts, crackers, strawberry jam, and two types of cheese. You can personalise to add some chocolates in there as well. It’s a whole feast.

6. Bring her to a wine tasting session

Image: @goodstuffmy/IG

For mums who love a good wine, treat her to a wine tasting session at E23 Bangsar. For RM98, she gets to explore five wines at her own pace. You’ll be the designated driver! Remember to sign up here.

7. A movie night

Make it a movie night to remember! Get the family to dress up and watch the Devil Wears Prada 2 in style. She’ll love it if she enjoyed the first film and it’s an opportunity for her to dress up. If that’s not what she likes, there are other titles playing in the cinemas so she can have her pick.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.