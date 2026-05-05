Manulife Launches MultiCI Enrich To Provide Malaysians Comprehensive Critical Illness Protection

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While living longer is the goal for most, not many ask what those years will actually look like. Will they still be in good health, and will they be financially secure if there’s a health emergency?

Drawing from insights from Manulife’s Asia Care Survey (ACS) 2025, Manulife introduces Manulife MultiCI Enrich (MME), a multistage critical illness (CI) solution. It’s designed to support Malaysians, from early detection and treatment of critical illnesses to long-term recovery.

READ MORE: Quality Over Quantity: Manulife Survey Shows Malaysians’ Changing Views On Ageing & Longevity

Manulife understands that a longer lifespan means the rise of health risks, including chronic diseases, and that a diagnosis is no longer a one-time event. Many people now manage recurring or progressive conditions over extended periods, as well as the rising medical costs and increasingly complex care pathways.

To manage this, Manulife offers multi-stage, multi-claim coverage up to age 99, for recurring or progressive conditions, longer than most insurance on the market.

The experience of a critical illness is rarely a single moment. It is a journey that could unfold over many years. With Manulife MultiCI Enrich, we’re addressing the real nature of critical illnesses, which may recur and evolve over time. By combining multi-claim protection with innovations such as pharmacogenomics insights, early multicancer detection and caregiver support, we are committed to standing by Malaysians at every step of their health journey. Vibha Coburn, CEO of Manulife Malaysia

Vibha Coburn, CEO of Manulife Malaysia shared expert insights at today’s media session on evolving critical illness trends, early diagnosis, and emerging innovations.

What Manulife MultiCI Enrich Covers

Traditional critical illness plans were built for a different time. They paid once, ended after a claim, and often stopped covering you at age 65. This left families in limbo during such a critical time.

Manulife MultiCI Enrich seeks to close these longstanding gaps by offering:

Multistage, multiclaim coverage for up to 188 conditions, supporting evolving and recurring health needs.

Protection up to age 99, ensuring coverage well into later life.

A design grounded in real life, where critical illness can recur.

MME also covers additional tools to provide a more personalised and long-term health management, such as:

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) support — helping customers understand how their genes influence their response to medications for safer, more personalised treatment plans.

— helping customers understand how their genes influence their response to medications for safer, more personalised treatment plans. Reimbursement for MultiCancer Early Detection (MCED) tests — supporting earlier detection of cancers that are typically harder to identify.

— supporting earlier detection of cancers that are typically harder to identify. Caregiver support for Alzheimer’s disease and severe dementia — recognising the emotional and financial burden these conditions place on families.

Since not all serious health events fall under the standard critical illness definition, MME goes further by providing Admission Event Coverage, which provides support during unexpected hospital events. This includes ICU admissions, complex surgeries, and other acute incidents that can impose sudden and substantial financial strain.

For more information about MME, head over to Manulife’s official website here or its Knowledge Hub here.

More on MultiCancer Early Detection (MCED) tests

During the launch, Professor Dr Leong Chee Onn, a senior consultant at Supergenix, shared about the company’s Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Test.

The test is a simple blood test that detects over 110 different types of cancer that are not usually found with standard screening tests. This is because the MCED test can identify specific cancer-related changes in the DNA that float freely in the bloodstream.

In other words, the tests can detect cancer at early stages, identify its likely origin, and allow individuals to seek early help and plan their treatment.

Professor Dr Leong Chee Onn (梁治安 博士), Senior Consultant, Supergenix, spoke on critical illness trends and early diagnosis, highlighting DNA insights and MCED testing for early risk detection.

How does it work? All cells, including cancer cells, shed DNA into the bloodstream. As cancer grows, the amount of this DNA increases in the blood. The MCED test looks for specific changes in this DNA to see if cancer is present.

The MCED test can detect a wide range of cancers, including Lung, Colorectal, Liver, Breast, uterine, ovarian, Cervical, Thyroid, Blood, Gastric, Skin, Pancreatic, Prostate, Bladder, Kidney, Head & Neck, and Brain cancers.

It’s recommended to undergo the MCED test at least once a year. For high-risk groups, it’s recommended to test every six months. The MCED test can be carried out at any Pathlab branch near you.

To learn more about Supergenix and the MCED test, head over to Supergenix’s official website here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.