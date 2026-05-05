Malaysia’s Most Trusted Car Care Network Sets New Standard for Transparency

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Deputy Minister of Economy YB Dato’ Indera Mohd Shahar bin Abdullah today officiated the launch of Jacar — Malaysia’s most trusted car care network — at its flagship outlet in Bandar Utama. The launch marks a turning point for an industry that has long operated without clear pricing, verified products, or any real accountability to the consumer.

For years, Malaysian car owners have handed over their keys — and their trust — to

workshops they know little about, paying premium prices with no way to verify the work. Jacar was built to put an end to that.

Through its mobile app on iOS and Android, customers can book a service, choose from verified global brands, watch their car being worked on via live CCTV, and receive a full digital record of everything done — warranty included. No middlemen, no hidden steps, and no surprises on the bill.

Kelly Teoh, CEO of Jacar, said the platform was born out of a frustration millions of car owners share. “Car owners deserve full visibility — not just a receipt and a hope. We built Jacar to give that back to them.”

Image: Jacar

Four Global Brands. One Verified Platform.

Jacar partners with four globally recognised brands: LLumar (USA), a world leader in car window tinting and paint protection film; KeePer (Japan), known for its precision ceramic coating systems; GS27 (France), a specialist in advanced car detailing; and Pecca Leather, Malaysia’s leading name in automotive upholstery.

Every service is carried out by technicians who are certified by the brand itself. Each job is recorded digitally and comes with a traceable warranty. Because Jacar works directly with the brands — without going through distributors or agents —customers get genuine products at better prices than what is typically available in the market.

Image: Jacar

Image: Jacar

Image: Jacar

Image: Jacar

Raising the Bar for the Entire Industry

Malaysia’s car care sector — covering tinting, coating, paint protection, and interior care — has long been difficult for consumers to navigate. Prices vary widely. There are no standard certification requirements. And when something goes wrong, customers often have little recourse. Jacar changes this by introducing verified brands, fixed upfront pricing, and a full digital record for every single service performed.

Jacar is also building a formal certification programme for automotive care professionals, opening up structured career paths in a sector that has historically operated without them. This contributes directly to skilled job creation and supports Malaysia’s Ekonomi MADANI goals.

Growing Nationwide

Jacar currently runs outlets in Bandar Utama and Bandar Sunway. New locations across Klang Valley are planned for Q3 2026, with a long-term goal of 100 connected outlets across Malaysia. The backing of MARii, MIROS, and MITI signals that Jacar’s approach — transparent, accountable, and quality-verified — is exactly the kind of industry reform Malaysia is ready for.

Yang Berhormat Dato’ Indera Mohd Shahar bin Abdullah, Deputy Minister of Economy and Kelly Teoh, CEO of Jacar (Chinese Name: 张子元). Image: Jacar.

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