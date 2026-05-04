The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is A Grown-Up Sequel We Didn’t Know We Needed [Review]

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Those of us who have worked in editorial rooms will recognise something in the film, The Devil Wears Prada 2: the meetings where there is no good news, and then sometimes something breaks through the slog, and you remember exactly why you do what you do.

This sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is a more mature story. The escapist whimsy that made the first film feel like a fever dream of Chanel and chaos is quieter here. It’s replaced with something harder to name — an awareness that industries shift, roles disappear, and we all simply have to grow up. The film touched upon the changing media landscape and the job insecurity a little too well.

What I liked

Don’t get me wrong, but this is still a fun and fabulous movie. You’ll still feel for these characters. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll cringe, and you’ll still have a good time watching the story unfold.

Some character arcs land with real satisfaction. For instance, Emily Charlton and Andy Sachs’s friendship has grown into something genuinely moving. Nothing brings people together quicker than a common enemy, after all.

(L-R) Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling and Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs in 20th Century Studios’ THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2. Photo by Macall Polay. © 2026 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

And Nigel Kipling (played by Stanley Tucci), he should not be underestimated. We’ll come to realise how he survived all those years in that beautiful hell.

I liked the final shot in the film showing all of them in their offices doing what they’re good at together. The scene is simple, and yet it stays with you. Something about it all just lands right.

(Center – Right) Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs in 20th Century Studios’ THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2. Photo by Macall Polay. © 2026 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

What’s missing or felt out of place?

Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is known for her imperiousness, a character trait that made her such an iconic and memorable character in the first movie. We remember scenes of her staff running in panic, and how her quiet demands felt loud. The character still has a domineering presence, but feels muted in some parts.

While I understood the movie wanted to portray how Runway has changed, and in some ways so did Miranda, I wanted to see some standout scenes. I didn’t hear her lethal quips and one-liners. I also wish the current assistants were fleshed out more.

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in 20th Century Studios’ THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2. Photo by Macall Polay. © 2026 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The first film had so many memorable and quotable lines that are still popular today, twenty years later. There aren’t many lines that stood out in The Devil Wears Prada 2, but one stays: May the bridges I burn light my way.

Andy was also brought in as an editor, but we see her running around like Miranda’s assistant again.

Watch or skip?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a must-watch for fans of the first film. Although the story did feel more grown-up, the movie still has a sense of cosiness. Gather your friends, dress up, and have a fun movie night.

Also, if you wish you could read the Runway magazine for real, you can head over to Runway’s official promotional website here to check out a piece or two!

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs in 20th Century Studios’ THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2. Photo by Macall Polay. © 2026 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

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