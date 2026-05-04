Somersby Brought A K-Pop Star To KL; Also, There’s a New Cider
Carlsberg Malaysia quietly launched a lighter version of its Somersby cider last week — then made sure nobody would ignore it by flying in a K-pop idol.
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YEONJUN of TOMORROW X TOGETHER made a special appearance at Connection, Pavilion KL on Sunday (3 May), as part of a four-day brand activation that ran from 30 April.
Fans could try the new Somersby Light, play pickleball-themed games, and walk away with exclusive merchandise.
The kind of afternoon that sells itself.
YEONJUN serves as Somersby’s regional ambassador — a pairing that makes sense on paper.
TXT has a substantial Southeast Asian fanbase, and Somersby’s “No-Nonsense” casual positioning maps reasonably well onto the group’s younger, lifestyle-oriented audience.
Who It’s For
The cider itself is straightforward: 3.5% ABV, 320ml cans, 44% less sugar and 42% fewer calories than the original.
It’s a refreshing cider with vibrant apple flavour, a light sparkling finish, and a balance of floral and citrus notes, perfect for social gatherings or personal enjoyment.
Carlsberg’s marketing director, Olga Pulyaeva, frames it as a response to shifting consumer preferences toward lower-sugar options.
Best served over ice, apparently.
Somersby Light is available now at major supermarkets and hypermarkets nationwide, and on Shopee.
For non-Muslims aged 21 and above.
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