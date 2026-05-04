Ryt Card Now Lets Users Pay Now Or Later With Ryt PayLater, Expanding Everyday Payment Flexibility

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Ryt Bank today announced a new expansion to its payment ecosystem, enabling customers to use Ryt PayLater directly on their Ryt Card, giving them the flexibility to pay now or pay later, wherever they transact.

With this upgrade, Ryt PayLater extends beyond DuitNow QR to card payments via the Ryt Card, enabling customers to use PayLater across both QR and Visa payment networks, whether scanning a QR code in-store, shopping online, or paying by card at physical terminals.

By combining nationwide DuitNow QR acceptance with Visa’s global network of over 150 million merchants, Ryt PayLater can now be used across a wide range of everyday payment scenarios. This positions Ryt Bank among the first in Malaysia to offer a more universal PayLater experience, integrated with a debit card.

While most Buy Now, Pay Later services are typically limited to specific merchants or platforms, Ryt PayLater on Card extends across in-store, online, and DuitNow QR payments, offering customers a more seamless and consistent way to manage their spending.

As part of the launch, new users will receive 1.2% cashback on qualifying Ryt PayLater transactions. In addition, physical Ryt Card users can also get RM12 cashback when they spend five times with a minimum of RM20 per transaction, effectively reimbursing the card fee.

“Financial flexibility should be simple and effortless,” said Wilson Soon, Interim CEO of Ryt Bank. “By enabling Ryt PayLater on Ryt Card, we’re giving customers more ways to pay smarter and manage their spending with greater control, whether they choose to pay immediately or spread their payments over time.”

Ryt PayLater provides eligible users with up to RM1,499 in instant credit, allowing them to manage short-term spending more flexibly. Users can enjoy 0% interest when the balance is cleared within the first statement cycle, offering a simple and risk-free way to try PayLater for everyday purchases. Payments remain fast, secure, and widely accepted wherever Ryt Card or DuitNow QR transactions are supported.

This enhancement reinforces Ryt Bank’s commitment to delivering practical, customer-centric financial solutions that integrate seamlessly into everyday life. Users can manage spending, track payments, and access rewards conveniently through the Ryt Bank app.

Looking Ahead: Ryt Invest

Ryt Bank is also teasing the upcoming launch of Ryt Invest, a new wealth product designed to make investing simple and accessible. Ryt Invest will be fully integrated within the Ryt Bank app, offering a seamless way for users to start investing while staying in control of their finances.

This reflects Ryt Bank’s continued focus on delivering smarter ways for Malaysians to spend, pay, and grow their money.

For more information, visit Ryt’s official website, follow Instagram @rytbankmy, or connect with Ryt Bank on Facebook.

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