Tru Niagen Health Supplement Is Now Available At Watsons For RM289

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Watsons Malaysia, the nation’s leading health and beauty retailer, marks another milestone in science-backed wellness with the exclusive launch of Tru Niagen®, a premium NAD+ supplement from the United States.

Trusted globally and available in key markets including the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, and China, Malaysia is now the latest market to experience this advanced innovation in cellular health.

At the heart of Tru Niagen® is Niagen® (Nicotinamide Riboside Chloride), a patented and clinically studied NAD+ precursor. NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is an essential coenzyme present in every living cell, playing a critical role in cellular energy production, DNA repair, and cellular resilience.

As NAD+ levels naturally decline with age, dropping by as much as 65% between the ages of 30 and 70, targeted supplementation has become increasingly relevant in supporting long-term vitality and healthy ageing.

“At Watsons, we are committed to making trusted, science-backed health innovations more accessible to Malaysians. The exclusive introduction of Tru Niagen® reinforces our role as a trusted health and wellness partner, empowering our customers to take a proactive approach towards ageing well, maintaining vitality, and living better every day,” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia and COO of Health & Beauty Asia, AS Watson Group.

Adding scientific credibility to the launch, Dr Charles Brenner, Chief Scientific Advisor of Niagen Bioscience, highlighted the importance of NAD+ in overall health.

Dr Benner said, “NAD+ is fundamental to how our cells produce energy and repair themselves. As we age, declining NAD+ levels can affect cellular efficiency. Tru Niagen®, powered by patented Niagen®, is designed to increase NAD+ levels in a scientifically validated way, supporting cellular health and overall vitality from within.”

Tru Niagen® is powered by Niagen®, one of the most widely researched NAD+ precursors globally. Designed for high bioavailability, Niagen® enters cells efficiently and converts into NAD+, supporting the body’s natural energy processes.

Nicotinamide also plays a role in helping the body utilise energy from food, contributing to daily vitality and general wellbeing. The ingredient is supported by global regulatory approvals, including Malaysia’s National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

In today’s fast-paced lifestyles, often marked by stress, poor dietary habits, sedentary routines, and environmental factors, NAD+ depletion can occur more rapidly. Tru Niagen® offers a simple and convenient daily solution to support energy utilisation, cellular health, and overall wellbeing from within.

The launch also revealed Datuk Nicol David, Malaysian squash legend, as a Friend of Tru Niagen®.

Sharing her personal journey with health and longevity, she said, “Throughout my career, maintaining energy, resilience, and recovery has always been essential to performing at my best. Today, my focus is on long-term health and staying active for years to come. Tru Niagen® supports that journey from within, helping me stay energised, resilient, and ready for whatever comes next.”

Tru Niagen® Nicotinamide Riboside Chloride 300mg (30 vegetable capsules (MAL25076046NC). It is Halal-certified and priced at RM289.00.

Designed for daily consumption, it supports daily vitality, general health and wellbeing, and energy utilisation from food. Tru Niagen® is now available exclusively at Watsons Malaysia stores nationwide and online.

Note: The effects of this product may vary between individuals.

To learn more, visit their website or head to your nearest Watsons store.

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