Toshiba X The Bake Gala 3.0: Celebrating Culinary Creativity & Innovation

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If you’re at the Bake Gala this weekend, don’t forget to check out the Toshiba showcase happening at the same place!

Toshiba x The Bake Gala 3.0 at The Starhill isn’t just about indulgence. While 21 top bakeries steal the spotlight, Toshiba’s Japandi series quietly wows with a thoughtful blend of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian-inspired functionality.

The Toshiba Japandi series of appliances.

Toshiba kitchen appliances.

The Bake Gala 3.0

Guests are checking out delicious treats at The Bake Gala 3.0.

Guests are checking out delicious treats at The Bake Gala 3.0.

One of the key attractions from Toshiba is its 820-litre large-capacity refrigerator, officially recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for its outstanding storage capacity.

The refrigerator, equipped with PureAIR technology, eliminates up to 99% of bacteria and odours, keeping food in the fridge fresh for longer.

READ MORE: Toshiba’s Japandi Fridge: Where Japanese Elegance Meets Scandinavian Simplicity

To add to the fun at The Bake Gala, Toshiba is also hosting various interactive activities, including ‘’Guess and Win’’ challenges, hands-on product experiences, and floral arrangement workshops held from Friday to Sunday.

Guess & Win Challenge

Guess how many Downy packs are in there.

The Guess & Win Challenge is a little tricky, but that’s what makes it fun. A Toshiba Japandi T37 Washing Machine is filled with Downy detergent packs, and participants need to guess the correct or closest number of Downy packs inside the machine.

Three winners will be chosen, and they each get to go home with a full box of Downy (12 packs).

Exclusive Floral Workshop

Exclusive floral arrangement workshop.

From Friday to Sunday, guests get to join an exclusive floral workshop on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are four timings for the exclusive floral workshop:

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Toshiba x The Bake Gala 3.0 event details

Date: Until 3 May 2026

Time: 10am to 10pm

Venue: Main Atrium, The Starhill KL

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