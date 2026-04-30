LEGO Built A Death Star In Sunway Pyramid And Hid A Jedi Somewhere Inside It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Before Star Wars Day even hits the calendar, LEGO has already dropped a fortress in Sunway Pyramid and dared you to find a Jedi inside it.

The LEGO Star Wars May The Fourth pop-up opened at LG2 Orange Concourse, Sunway Pyramid on Wednesday (29 April) and runs until 10 May — a full two weeks before The Mandalorian & Grogu hits cinemas on 22 May.

The centrepiece is hard to miss: an installation styled after Darth Vader’s fortress, anchored by an 8-by-8-foot Death Star hologram schematic built entirely from LEGO bricks.

Walk underneath it, and you enter the Timelapse Tunnel, a hyperspace corridor lined with 27 years of LEGO Star Wars history — from the 2001 Darth Maul bust to the brand-new Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter.

LEGO character models of Darth Vader, Yoda, Grogu, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Rey, Kylo Ren, and a Stormtrooper fill the space, alongside fan-built battle dioramas and a Star Wars Throne Chair flanked by Sith Troopers.

Then there’s the Jedi hunt; on 2, 3, 9, and 10 May, a Jedi will appear somewhere in Sunway Pyramid between 3 pm and 3.30 pm — and if you find them and say “May the 4th be with you,” you could walk away with a pair of tickets to The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Kids aged 12 and below can also drop in for a free Make & Take session and build a miniature LEGO Landspeeder to take home.

It’s Grogu’s World — The Rest of Us Are Just Collecting

The 2026 LEGO Star Wars range is built almost entirely around one character: Grogu.

Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, is a prominent character from the Star Wars series, particularly featured in the Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

He is a small, green, Force-sensitive creature that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

The 75446 Grogu set, the 75447 Razor Crest, and the 75445 Anzellan Starship lead the family-friendly lineup, while adult collectors get the 1,809-piece Ultimate Collector Series 75442 Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter at RM1,049.90.

Buy that N-1 Starfighter at the event, and you might also walk away with a limited-edition Grogu Collectable Coin — but only 30 exist, and they’re gone when they’re gone.

Spend RM99 on any LEGO Star Wars set, and you get an exclusive Malaysia-themed collectable postcard.

Spend RM765, and you unlock the 40917 Dark Sabre — the most lore-loaded gift-with-purchase in the entire campaign, available at LEGO Certified Stores and the event from 1 to 31 May.

From Lazada Discounts to Free Polybags

For the full range of promotions, Lazada Super Brand Day deals on 12 May add up to 30 per cent off, with a Stormtrooper Sergeant polybag for spends above RM350.

Show up to a LEGO Certified Store in any Star Wars outfit between 1 and 5 May, say the magic words, and you get a free polybag with any purchase.

The campaign runs across LEGO Certified Stores, Toys”R”Us Malaysia, LEGOLAND Malaysia, Lazada, and Shopee until 31 May.

The Force, as it turns out, is very much with the marketing department.

READ MORE: The Dark Side Never Looked This Good On A Shelf

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.