KL Festival Is Back! Here’s Where To Celebrate Our Diverse & Rich Heritage

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Downtown KL is about to come alive! From 6 to 31 May 2026, KL Festival (KL Fest) transforms the city’s beloved heritage buildings, streets, and public spaces into a vibrant celebration of art, culture, and togetherness — and the best part? It’s almost entirely free.

Over 26 days, the festival spans 25 venues, featuring over 80 events and more than 700 hours of programming. Whether you’re bringing the whole family or flying solo, there’s something here for everyone.

With 90% of the lineup open to the public at no cost, all you need to do is show up, though some sessions require pre-registration, so it pays to plan ahead.

This year’s theme, Memory and Tomorrow, invites us all to explore how the stories we inherit shape the futures we imagine.

Here are some of the exciting activities and events to check out at KL Fest:

8-9 May – Irama Pusaka, a grand musical gala celebrating Malaysia’s rich and diverse music heritage. Get tickets here.

9 May – Jogeton at Dataran Merdeka. It’s currently at full capacity, but do check for updates on KL Fest’s official channels, including Instagram.

16 May – Wayang Women, an all-women troupe bringing Asian horror stories to life through wayang kulit. Get free tickets here.

23 May – Berkelah di Dataran, bring your own food and enjoy a picnic at Dataran Merdeka. Get free tickets here.

23-24 May – Siapa Cacat?, a disabled-led theatre production at GMBB. Get tickets here.

Ready to plan your KL Fest experience? The full programme is waiting for you at KL Fest’s official website here.

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