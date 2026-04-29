Watsons Turns KLIA2 Store Into Beauty & Health Hub For Visit Malaysia 2026

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Watsons Malaysia, the nation’s No. 1 health and beauty retailer and part of AS Watson Group with over 185 years of retail heritage, announced a strategic collaboration in support of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, transforming its store at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 into the first “Beauty & Health Retail Destination” for international travellers arriving in Malaysia.

The initiative was officiated by Chiew Choon Man, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Malaysia, together with Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia and COO of Health & Beauty Asia of AS Watson Group, marking a significant milestone in public-private collaboration to enhance the arrival experience for visitors to Malaysia.

This initiative reflects Watsons Malaysia’s commitment to supporting the Government’s tourism agenda by integrating the health and beauty retail sector into the overall tourism ecosystem.

As one of the first retail experiences travellers encounter upon arrival, the Watsons’ KLIA2 store will offer curated products, exclusive promotions, and immersive cultural elements that showcase Malaysia’s vibrant identity.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister commended the collaboration, highlighting the importance of industry participation in strengthening Malaysia’s tourism offerings.

“Strategic partnerships such as this demonstrate how the private sector can play an important role in enriching the overall visitor journey. By introducing a dedicated retail destination that highlights Malaysian products and culture, Watsons is helping to create a welcoming first impression for travellers arriving in our country,” he said.

As part of the initiative, Watsons Malaysia will introduce several special activations aligned with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, including the following: International travellers will be able to enjoy exclusive shopping privileges through the Watsons “One Pass” initiative, allowing Watsons members from around the world to shop like local members in Malaysia.

These promotions will also align with national campaigns such as the Malaysia Mega Sale, encouraging tourist spending and supporting the growth of the local retail sector.

Watsons’ One Pass programme allows Watsons Club members to enjoy a seamless shopping experience across borders by using their local membership when travelling abroad.

With One Pass, members can shop exclusive member prices, special discounts and earn points at participating Watsons stores worldwide, as well as online, making it easier than ever to stay rewarded wherever they go.

To further enhance their travel experience, Watsons has introduced creative travel stamps and interactive elements available at selected stores, allowing visitors to create unique and memorable moments throughout their journey in Malaysia.

For more information, please visit your nearest Watsons store or click here.

Meanwhile, Loh expressed the company’s appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to the national tourism agenda.

Watsons Malaysia is truly honoured to be part of this meaningful initiative in support of Visit Malaysia 2026. As a trusted health and beauty retailer with a strong presence across the region, we are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in creating a welcoming retail destination for travellers arriving in Malaysia. Through this initiative, we hope to showcase a one-stop destination for quality health and beauty products and the richness of Malaysian culture and the innovation of our local brands selections to visitors from around the world. Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia and COO of Health & Beauty Asia of AS Watson Group.

Loh added that “Watsons remains committed to going beyond retail by supporting initiatives that strengthen Malaysia’s tourism ecosystem while creating memorable experiences for travellers.”

Watsons outlets, particularly at KLIA2, will feature festive decorations, cultural displays, and interactive elements inspired by Malaysia’s rich heritage and traditions, offering visitors a glimpse into the country’s unique cultural identity.

A dedicated Tourist Must Have zone will highlight Malaysian beauty and wellness brands, showcase local innovation and products, and provide international travellers with the opportunity to discover products proudly made in Malaysia.

In addition, Watsons Malaysia will amplify the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign through its extensive global membership network of more than 170 million members worldwide, significantly expanding Malaysia’s tourism promotion reach and encouraging international travel to the country.

With this collaboration, Watsons Malaysia reinforces its role not only as a retail leader but also as a strategic partner in promoting Malaysia as a vibrant, welcoming, and world-class travel destination.

To find out more, visit their website or download the Watsons mobile app on the Apple Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.