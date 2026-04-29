It’s May! Check Out The Music Gigs & Art Exhibitions Happening This Weekend

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Just a few more sleeps and May is finally here! This weekend is packed with music gigs, art fairs and exhibitions, including a stamp rally for Mechamato fans.

Metalverse Rock Festival | 1 May | Mega Star Arena KL | 2pm onwards | Ticketed entry

Metalverse Rock Festival is a premier international metal music festival bringing together renowned international bands and leading regional acts for a day of live music experience. Fans of heavy metal music get to rock out to bands like The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Blessthefall, A Skylit Drive, and Of Mice & Men. Remember to get your tickets from Ticket Melon here.

Mechamato Robot Hunting | 1 May-7 June | Selected Rapid KL stations/hubs

Rapid KL is hosting a Mechamato robot hunting stamp collection rally. When all the stamps are collected, collectors get to redeem a MechaTrain with the purchase of a 1-Day Pass Rapid Kota or Rapid Kembara.

KL Cocktail Week | 2 May | Sentul Depot | 1.30pm-11.30pm | Ticketed entry

Image: KLCW/IG

KL Cocktail Week (KLCW) will be held at Sentul Depot this week. At KLCW, guests get to taste cocktails from over 30 top brands and bars while enjoying groovy beats and participating in fun games. There’ll also be masterclasses so you can learn how to make fabulous drinks from the greats in the industry. Get your tickets from the official site here.

Rain Rave Water Music Festival | Until 2 May | Bukit Bintang | 2pm-12am | Free entry

We’ve known this day is coming and the only way to beat the traffic in an enjoyable way is to join it. A lineup of local and international artists such as Dolla, De Fam, Mimi Fly, and Wukong are set to light up the streets and lead everyone in an all-night dancing experience.

The Arts & Music Festival 2026 | 1-3 May | The Exchange TRX | 10am-10pm | Free entry

The Market Lane at The Exchange TRX is going to be buzzing with the Arts & Music Festival for three days. What to expect? There’ll be a long line of booths selling all things wonderful and fashionable, creative workshops, live performances, good food and drinks, and free activities for all ages.

Postcard Show | 1-3 May | Michael Chuah Gallery | 12pm-6pm | Free public event

Malaysian and Singaporean artists are showcasing their artworks in postcard formats, making their work easy to collect and cherished. Each postcard costs RM10, but if you buy 5 postcards, you’ll receive two free 50-cent stamps (while stocks last). They’ll even help you mail the postcards, if you want to.

KL Illustration Fair 2026 | 1-3 May | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Ticketed event

Come support emerging and veteran artists at the KL Illustration Fair at GMBB this weekend. For three days, artists, enthusiasts, and dreamers converge to celebrate the joy of creativity. Even if you’re not an artist, your support goes a long way and you might just leave feeling inspired by all the amazing works you see and the people who created them. Remember to get your tickets from CloudJoi here.

Whispering Pixels | Until 31 May | GMBB | Free public event

Whispering Pixels is an exhibition that focuses on digital literacy for senior citizens. The exhibits explore how technology can be more accessible, approachable, and meaningful across generations. The aim is to encourage older communities to engage with digital tools in a supportive environment, ultimately showing how technology can be used to bridge generational gaps.

Balai Gema Hikayat exhibition | Until 31 May | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

At the Balai Gema Hikayat exhibition, guests get to learn and discover the living heritage of Mak Yong, Mek Mulung, Wayang Kulit, and other treasured traditions. There’ll be a showing of the Gema Hikayat music video featuring Aisha Retno and Akar Seni Malaysia as well.

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