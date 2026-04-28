This Kedah Paddy Field Is A Popular Venue For Keeping Kampung Spirit Alive

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The green paddy fields at Kampung Kepala 10, Ulu Sedaka in Yan, Kedah seems plain, but it serves as a popular venue for events like Kopi Waktu and Karnival Jerami Kedah 2026.

Every Sunday, crowds gather for Kopi Waktu, a youth-driven 1970s-themed community cafe located in the middle of rice paddies.

The idea stemmed from a group of friends when they decided to stop by the paddy fields to take some pictures. They then realised people stopped by the roadside to enjoy a cup of coffee and snacks.

The concept was a hit with many because people get to enjoy drinks while taking in the scenic views of Gunung Jerai. It cultivates a sense of nostalgia as well as the ‘’slow living’’ lifestyle.

Want to see what the buzz is all about? Keep up with the latest from Kopi Waktu by following their Instagram account here.

READ MORE: All Aboard! Take A Charming Train Ride Through Sekinchan’s Paddy Fields

Karnival Jerami Kedah drew a large crowd last February

Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MUDA) organised Karnival Jerami Kedah 2026 in collaboration with Kopi Waktu at this very location from 13 to 15 February this year.

The carnival, held annually after the harvest season, is popular for its jaw-dropping sculptures crafted entirely from straw.

Pictures online showed families excitedly taking pictures with sculptures like Mickey Mouse, a giant snake, a castle maze, a tractor, and more. Families also flew the wau and other types of kites, adding to the festive vibe.

Based on the discourse online, many want more similar events like Karnival Jerami Kedah in their cities. Threads user @aniszlaika_ shared how grateful she is to be a Kedahan because the state still maintains its traditional culture and the kampung lifestyle.

Other users loved the carnival concept and congratulated the creativity of everyone involved in pulling off such a successful event.

MADA general manager, Zulkifli Romli, said straw did not have any commercial value in the beginning.

However, the ability to collect straw on a large scale, thanks to technological advances, made straw a commercially viable product in Kedah.

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