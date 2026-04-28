These Chinese Cities Are Taking Over Malaysia’s Social Feeds, For Good Reason

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If you’re reading this from your office desk or doomscrolling in bed, odds are your feed is packed with clips of people relaxing in a scenic Chinese town or wandering through neon-lit alleys that look straight out of a cyberpunk movie.

Well, that’s no coincidence… the algorithm has spoken! And China is trending hard as one of the world’s hottest travel destinations right now.

Last year alone, more than 150 million people from around the globe made the trip there, and out of those, over 30 million entered China visa-free—all eager to explore everything the country has to offer.

Which, by the way, is awesome news for us because (if you didn’t know already) Malaysian passport holders can go there visa-free for up to 30 days per visit, making it super easy for you to plan your next getaway without fussing over forms and fees.

So if your friends or family group chat is basically just a thread of “OMG CHINA TRIP WHEN??” texts at this point, let us take you on a short virtual tour of Shenzhen and Changsha—two Chinese cities that definitely deserve a spot on your bucket list.

Shenzhen: City of the Future

(Credit: darmau/Unsplash)

If your FYP is full of those “China is living in 2050” videos with robot baristas and glowing skylines, you’re probably looking at Shenzhen city.

Located in Guangdong Province and just right next door to Hong Kong, it’s known as China’s Silicon Valley. But beyond the futuristic cityscape, Shenzhen also has a surprisingly laid-back coastal town vibe.



A great place to begin your Shenzhen adventure would be the Window of the World. This lively theme park lets you “tour” the Eiffel Tower, the Great Pyramids, and dozens of other “remakes” of iconic landmarks from around the world, all in a single day. It’s a fun way to speedrun a trip across the globe, complete with thrilling rides and cultural shows for you to enjoy.

(Credit: Iswzo/Wikimedia Commons)

Next, step back in time at Dapengsuocheng, also known as the Dapeng Fortress. This 600-year-old stronghold was originally built to defend the coast from pirates. Today, you can wander its streets and alleyways and relax in one of the many artsy cafes and chic boutiques tucked within its stone walls.

If you’re looking for something a little more thrilling, head over to Shenzhen’s Huafa Ice and Snow World. It’s the world’s largest indoor ski resort, using advanced technology that makes the snow feel close to the real thing, and the temperatures can even drop to -6°C. Here, you can hit the slopes, practice your snowball fight skills, and enjoy a full winter wonderland experience without ever leaving the city.

(Credit: Kevin Poh/wanghongliu/Wikimedia Commons)

If you’re craving a nature-meets-leisure vibe, OCT East should definitely be on your list. This sprawling eco-theme park is the perfect retreat for nature lovers who don’t want to stray too far from modern comforts. You’ll find sweeping scenic views of flower gardens by the seaside, enjoy cable car rides over the hills, lush tea valleys to wander through, soothing hot springs to soak in, and even charming European-inspired towns to explore.

(GuoaMeni KammueDu/Wikimedia Commons)

Tech lovers, consider yourselves warned, because you’re going to lose all track of time at the Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum. There are numerous tech exhibits about everything from AI to robotics and space exploration that are designed to make you feel like a kid in a futuristic playground.

And if that puts you in full-gadget mode, make your way to Huaqiangbei. This sprawling electronics market is absolute heaven for anyone who loves tech, stocked with everything from the latest cutting-edge gadgets to the most obscure components and spare parts you never knew you needed.

(Credit: Gankeng Hakka Town, Ubahnverleih / Wikimedia Commons)

For a full dose of culture, start by exploring Gankeng Hakka Town, a beautifully preserved 350-year-old village. Here, it’s a must to wander through the charming old lanes and stock up on those pictures for your gallery, while treating yourself to some local Hakka cuisine.

(Credit: Dafen Oil Painting Village, LOSIANWK Masizu & Renek78 / Wikimedia Commons)

Then, unleash your artistic side at Dafen Oil Painting Village. With thousands of bustling galleries and more than 8,000 resident artists, it’s earned its nickname as the “world’s art factory.”

Nantou is another must-visit. Once the political, economic, and cultural centre of the region, this historic enclave now seamlessly blends the past with modern shops, cafes, and chill spaces just waiting to be discovered.

If you need to slow things down a little further, Haishan Park offers a refreshing escape from Shenzhen’s fast rhythm. Nicknamed “Little Barcelona,” the park draws inspiration from Antoni Gaudí’s iconic mosaic artistry, pairing vibrant design with beautiful seaside views, walking trails, and open public spaces—all free to enjoy.

Changsha: Gen Z’s Favourite City

(Credit: Steven Lynn/Unsplash)

Located in Hunan Province along the Xiang River, Changsha is often called the “sleepless city” and the “city of entertainment.”

It’s especially popular among younger travellers thanks to its vibrant food scene and buzzing nightlife that keep the city alive from dusk to dawn. So if your feed has been full of clips from there lately… yep, that’s Changsha going viral with Gen Z’s influence.

(Bo Zhang/Zheng XUE/Unsplash)

Start your trip at Orange Isle, also known as the “island of orange trees”, thanks to its rows of citrus groves. The highlight here is the iconic Young Mao Zedong statue, set against river views that look especially good at sunset. Hang around after dark, and the light shows there give the whole place a completely different vibe.

Next, step straight into a drama at Huayi Brothers Movie Town. The place is designed like a vintage film set, where every corner looks like it belongs in the 1900s, making you feel like you’ve been transported into, well… a movie.

If you’re in the mood for an underwater fantasy-style experience, head to Xiangjiang Joy Ocean Park. The park features marine exhibits with over 100 rare animals, where you’ll get to see incredible creatures like polar bears, penguins, Arctic wolves, and even mermaid performances, making the whole experience feel super surreal.

Once a major porcelain production centre in the Tang Dynasty, the Tongguan Kiln or Tongguan Old Street now serves as a cultural attraction where you can wander through traditional architecture and learn about the rich heritage of Chinese ceramics through curated exhibitions.

(Credit: Yuelu Academy, xiquinhosilva & Yuelu Mountain, Junchong / Wikimedia Commons)

For a relaxing nature escape, head up Yuelu Mountain. The trail takes you through lush greenery and wide city skyline views. The mountain is also rich in history and culture, with ancient temples and the renowned Yuelu Academy along the way, offering a mix of nature and heritage in one trip.

(Credit: Vincent Tint/Unsplash)

Now, for the food lovers, this is your stop. Wenheyou Laochangsha is a popular dining spot that recreates the nostalgic streets of 1980s Changsha, complete with neon lights, retro aesthetics, and, of course, authentic Hunan dishes like the mala crayfish.

Then there’s Wuyi Square, the city’s all-day, all-night entertainment zone. Think shopping malls, street food everywhere, cafes, and nightlife spots packed into one buzzing area. It’s basically the go-to hangout where locals and visitors naturally end up.

(Credit: Sergio Kian/Unsplash)

If winter travel is your thing, make sure to include Dawei Mountain, Ziquejie Terraced Fields, and Fenghuang Ancient Town in your plans. Each spot has its own vibe, from mountain views, dreamy terraced fields, and a cosy lantern-lit town that feels extra magical in the colder months.

And if you visit Changsha during Chinese New Year or the Mid-Autumn Festival season, the Huogongdian Temple Fair brings the city’s food and fiery traditions to life in the most vibrant way possible. So make sure you don’t miss it.

(Credit: Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, Monika Kubala & Sergio Kian / Unsplash)

Last but not least, if you’re really in for a spectacle, the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park is only a few hours away from the city. Here, towering sandstone pillars rise through the valleys, creating an otherworldly landscape that feels almost magical.

How to Get There & What to Prep

Starting July 2026, Malaysia Airlines will offer direct flights to both Shenzhen and Changsha up to seven times a week.

That means you can simply board a Malaysia Airlines flight at KLIA, get settled in, and enjoy some delicious nasi lemak (and other treats) from their “Best of Asia” menu before arriving at your destination fresh and ready to explore.

And if you book directly via Malaysia Airlines’ official website or mobile app, you’ll unlock benefits like:

Additional 5% off every flight as a Malaysia Airlines Enrich member

Refund with ease upon an unsuccessful visa application

Customise your booking from your seats to meal preferences

Upgrade your journey with savings on Seat Selection

Child fares for holidays with your little ones

Unlimited complimentary rebooking when you book Flex fares

But before you fly off, here’s a quick checklist of things to get sorted before you leave:

💰 Payments: This one’s essential. Even street food vendors there use QR payments, so having e-wallets like Alipay or WeChat Pay ready will make life much easier. Don’t forget to link your credit card or set up your Touch ‘n Go eWallet to the apps too.

🗺️ Maps: Google Maps can be unreliable in China, so it’s best to download local map apps like Amap, Gaode or Baidu Maps or any offline options you can find to avoid getting lost.

📖 Translation: Camera translation apps like Pleco will be your best friend for menus, signs, and labels.

🏨 Bookings: For hotels, trains, and attractions, the Ctrip platform is easy to use and generally reliable.

🚗 Getting around: For rides, use the Didi app. It’s convenient, widely used, and saves you the hassle of flagging down taxis. For intercity travel, check out the 12306 Railway app to view routes and book train tickets directly to get around smoothly.

Once that’s sorted, you’re all set. Time to plan your adventure and start making those core memories.

But, before you finalise everything, take a moment to browse Malaysia Airlines—not just for the deals, but for the genuine warmth of Malaysian Hospitality that comes with every trip.

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