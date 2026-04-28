The Whitening Products You Use May Be Why Your Teeth Hurt

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Teeth whitening is one of the most common cosmetic concerns in oral care.

It is also, dentists say, one of the more common causes of tooth sensitivity.

The abrasive ingredients in many whitening toothpastes wear down enamel — the hard outer layer of the tooth — over time.

Once enamel thins, the sensitive layer underneath is exposed, and everyday triggers like hot drinks, cold water, or even air can cause sharp, sudden pain.

For people who already have sensitive teeth, this creates a difficult bind: the smile they want may come at the cost of comfort they cannot afford to lose.

The Numbers Reflect The Tension

In Malaysia, the problem is widespread.

The Kantar Brand Health Study 2025 found that 58% of Malaysian adults experience tooth sensitivity, while nearly 39% report tooth yellowing or discolouration.

Among those with sensitivity, 44% also deal with staining — meaning nearly half are caught between two concerns that most products treat as separate.

Aesthetic dentist Dr Dylan Ong said the pattern is familiar in clinical practice.

“What we often see is that certain whitening toothpastes or treatments may increase sensitivity, especially if they are too abrasive or used excessively, which many may not realise,” he said at a product launch event in Petaling Jaya earlier this month.

Treating The Cause, Not Just The Symptom

Consumer health company Haleon used the occasion to launch Sensodyne Clinical White, a toothpaste it says uses a low-abrasive formulation to whiten without accelerating enamel wear.

The product comes in two variants, each reflecting a distinct point of vulnerability.

One targets everyday staining from coffee, tea, and tobacco for people already managing sensitivity.

The other is designed for use before, during, and after professional whitening procedures — a stage when enamel is under added stress and sensitivity risk is at its highest.

Whether it delivers on those claims is a matter for longer-term clinical observation.

What the launch does reflect, at minimum, is a growing acknowledgement within the oral care industry that whitening and sensitivity are not separate problems — and that treating them as such may have made both worse.

Sensodyne Clinical White is available at Watsons and other major pharmacies and retailers nationwide; more information is available at sensodyne.com.my.

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