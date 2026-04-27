All Aboard! Take A Charming Train Ride Through Sekinchan’s Paddy Fields

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Terminal Sekinchan started around December 2023 with a sole vintage Boeing 727 as its attraction, but has since expanded its offerings and has become a spot where everyone can relax and get away from the city grind.

Located at Parit 5 in Sekinchan, the place has transformed into one of the coolest destinations around due to its simplicity. It now features a train ride and many other amazing structures and decorations for beautiful photo ops.

One of the most eye-catching attractions is the Totoro-inspired timber train station.

Here, guests can hop on a ride on the cosy white train and chug through the vast, emerald paddy fields and feel the breeze on their skin. It’s an opportunity to wind down while soaking in the whole zen experience.

Terminal Sekinchan has definitely grown into a memorable spot for travellers looking for a quick weekend escape.

Recently, Terminal Sekinchan served as the venue for the Festival Sawah Padi Sekinchan 2026, which drew 15,000 visitors.

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