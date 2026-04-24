AEON Expands Urban Presence with AEON Mall KL Midtown at KL Metropolis

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AEON CO. (M) BHD. or AEON is set to introduce AEON Mall KL Midtown, further strengthening its presence in Malaysia’s retail landscape. The mall, scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of this year, will form part of KL Metropolis, a 75-acre mixed-use development in Kuala Lumpur city centre.

Offering approximately 367,000 square feet of Net Lettable Area (NLA), AEON Mall KL Midtown sits alongside office towers, residential and the Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur within the KL Midtown development. The project reflects the growing preference for mixed-use developments, enhancing convenience and accessibility for surrounding communities and businesses within the area.

Strategically positioned near the established Mont Kiara, Hartamas and Dutamas catchments, AEON Mall KL Midtown is expected to serve a well-established demographic comprising professionals, residents, expatriates and visitors. The presence of the five-star Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown in the same area further strengthens the location’s appeal. It complements the surrounding offices and residences, creating a well-supported catchment. Together, these components are expected to generate steady footfall driven by multiple demand sources.

Artist’s impression of AEON Mall KLMidtown, located alongside office towers, residential components and the Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown.

The mall is planned with a balanced mix of retail, dining and lifestyle offerings designed to meet everyday needs while incorporating experiential elements that contribute to a more engaging setting. Complementing the overall concept is a 1.5-acre rooftop linear park, introducing open green space that enhances the appeal of the destination. The key anchor tenant will be the AEON supermarket, while other major tenants will be announced in the coming months as leasing progress continues to advance positively.

AEON Mall KL Midtown also benefits from strong accessibility via major highways, including the SPRINT Highway, DUKE, NKVE and Penchala Link, improving connectivity from key residential and commercial areas across the Klang Valley. Accessibility is expected to be further enhanced by the linked MRT3 station once it becomes operational, as well as a proposed link bridge connecting the project to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), improving connectivity within the KL Metropolis development.

According to Tsugutoshi Seko, Managing Director of AEON, the project reflects AEON’s continued efforts to evolve its retail approach in line with changing market expectations and development trends.

Artist’s impression of the mall’s interior design.

Artist’s impression of the mall’s interior design.

“Consumers today increasingly value destinations where they can spend quality time, whether through dining, socialising or leisure activities. Beyond meeting retail needs, we aim to contribute positively to the surrounding community by creating spaces that support everyday convenience and encourage people to connect.

As our first mall within a project of this scale, it marks a meaningful step forward as we continue to refine how our malls create value for customers, partners and the communities around us.”

AEON Mall KL Midtown is AEON’s 28th mall in Malaysia. The development is expected to enhance the retail offering within KL Metropolis, contributing to a more diverse mix of commercial and lifestyle options in Kuala Lumpur city centre.

Further details will be shared as the opening approaches. For updates, follow AEON Mall KL Midtown on Instagram.

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