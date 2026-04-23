Step Out: Make Your Last April Weekend Count!

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It’s the last April weekend and here’s how to spend it well. Put down your phones, step outside, and be present!

Fatal Attraction Exhibit | Until 26 April | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

If you haven’t yet discovered photographer Chien C. Lee’s breathtaking nature photography, the Fatal Attractions exhibit is your chance, but act fast because it closes on 26 April. The exhibit shows various types of pitcher plants from around the world and you can see it all up close and watch how other critters interact with the unique plant.

IMPRINT 2026 | Until 10 May 2026 | LRX Creative Hub | 11am-8pm | Free public event

IMPRINT 2026 is an international art exhibition that celebrates cultural exchange, artistic dialogue, and the diversity of creative expressions across borders. The exhibition features works from Malaysia and abroad, bringing together artists and different narratives, and essentially reflecting unity through art.

Open Mic Night | 24 April | Swee Lee Lot 10 | 7pm | Free public event

Swee Lee’s open mic night is going full punk. Left Ear Numbness headlines the chaos, with local bands bringing raw riffs and high-octane energy all night long. Since it’s going to be a packed intimate setting, remember to reserve your spot here.

Lepak Santai 2.0 | 24-26 April | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Lepak Santai 2.0 brings beachy vibes to the city with some interesting booths, live performances, and interactive zones. Expect refreshing tropical treats, fashionable clothes and accessories, handicraft items, and more.

Jalan-Jalan Pop Up Market | 24-26 April | REXKL | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

If you’re not an early riser, the Jalan-Jalan Pop Up Market is made just for you. You can find pre-loved items, clothes and accessories to revamp your wardrobe, and more.

Bake Gala 3.0 | 24 April-3 May 2026 | The Starhill | 10am-10pm | Free entry

The Bake Gala is back with all things buttery. This is the Coachella for pastry lovers.

Comedy Mixtape Vol 43 | 25 April | Kedai KL | 9pm | Ticketed event

Comedy Mixtape Vol 43 features fresh acts and a dynamic mix of new voices and seasoned comedians testing their latest material. To get tickets, WhatsApp 011 27206467 or head to the official website here. linktr.ee/havepun

Demon Pond screening | 25 April | GSC Mid Valley | 10.30am, 1.30pm | Free admission

Catch a free screening of Demon Pond, presented by the Japan Foundation as part of the Weekend Japanese Film Show. The story starts in Echizen (Fukui prefecture), surrounded by the mountains of Mikuni Pass. A Dragon God is sealed in the pond, and the bell near the pond must be rung three times every day or the Dragon God will go on a wild rampage on the village nearby. Things are peaceful due to an attentive couple, but their lives soon fall apart when things take a turn. It’s free admission but remember to register your spot to avoid disappointments on CloudJoi here.

For All Seasons | 25-26 April | KLPAC | 8.30pm, 3pm | Ticketed event

Andrea Sim leads the KLPAC String Orchestra on a sweeping musical voyage spanning three centuries, from the stately world of Purcell through Piazzolla’s fiery tango soul, and onward to Vivaldi’s enduring Four Seasons. Tickets run out fast so remember to get your tickets from CloudJoi here.

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