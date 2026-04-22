A Decade At Sea: StarDream Cruises Unveils Exciting 2026 Asia Experiences

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StarDream Cruises, home to StarCruises and Dream Cruises, is bringing the best of Asia closer to Malaysians with an expanded and exciting line-up of sailings from Port Klang, Singapore, and across the region in 2026.

The cruise line’s flagship, Genting Dream, marked the start of Dream Cruises’ 2026 sailing season from Port Klang with its first departure on 21 April 2026, ushering in a vibrant year of celebrity-led experiences, destination-inspired itineraries and world-class lifestyle entertainment at sea in celebration of Dream Cruises’ 10th anniversary.

Michael Goh, President of StarDream Cruises, shared the 2026 upcoming highlights for each ship during the Brand Showcase Presentation aboard the Genting Dream in Port Klang.

The water slides and pool area on the Genting Dream. Image: Eshvar/TRP

Some of the exciting lineup of special, star-powered sailings include:

Chef Tommie Lee aka French Papa, from Culinary Class Wars (3-5 May 2026)

The debut of Forever Broadway (June 2026)

Amotti from Netflix’s Physical: 100 (26-28 July 2026)

Rising K-pop group KIIRAS (25-27 October 2026)

Acrobatic show. Image: Eshvar/TRP

Acrobatic show. Image: Eshvar/TRP

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Image: Eshvar/TRP

Waterbowl acrobatic show. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

To mark the milestone, Dream Cruises launched a limited-time anniversary promotion, offering guests a Buy One Get One Free deal on all Genting Dream sailings, while the third and fourth passengers sharing the same cabin enjoy a special rate of only RM10 per person.

Maybank Mastercard and Visa credit card members will also enjoy an additional 5% off all Dream Cruises and StarCruises sailings, exclusively available on the official website here.

Staying true to its ‘’Knows Asia Best’’ brand promise, StarDream Cruises offers a world-class culinary journey featuring international cuisines, including Halal and Jain vegetarian dining options.

Blue Lagoon restaurant. Image: Eshvar/TRP

Blue Lagoon restaurant. Image: Eshvar/TRP

Umi Uma Restaurant is renowned for teppanyaki. Image: Eshvar/TRP

StarDream Cruises is also bringing guests to some of Malaysia’s most sought-after destinations, with short getaway sailings to Penang, Malacca, Pulau Redang, Tioman Island, and Pangkor Island. These itineraries provide easy, hassle-free escapes for families and holidaymakers, while supporting inbound tourism and showcasing Malaysia’s rich coastal and island offerings.

For an elevated escape, The Palace is StarDream Cruises’ exclusive ‘’ship-within-a-ship’’ concept. It offers luxurious suites, personalised butler service, and premium privileges, resulting in a truly private and bespoke holiday at sea.

This year, we are bringing together the very best of Asia — from its destinations and cuisine to its entertainment and culture — into one unforgettable holiday experience for our guests. As Dream Cruises celebrates its 10th anniversary, we are proud to strengthen our presence in Malaysia and support Malaysia’s momentum towards Visit Malaysia 2026. By homeporting in Port Klang, we are making cruising more accessible for Malaysians while positioning Malaysia as a key gateway for cruise travel across Asia. Michael Goh, President of StarDream Cruises

Chef Wan will be on the Star Voyager!

Additionally, beloved culinary icon Chef Wan makes a highly anticipated return at sea aboard Star Voyager. He will headline a special 3-Night Phuket-Penang sailing from Port Klang from 22 to 25 May 2026.

During the exclusive culinary showcase, Chef Wan will be delighting guests with signature local flavours while weaving in the colourful stories and personal anecdotes he is beloved for.

The cherry on top? Guests can enjoy his specially curated dishes at The Lido buffet, making the experience more memorable and perfectly timed for the school holidays.

This is followed by two additional 2-Night Phuket cruises departing from Port Klang on 25 and 27 May 2026. More exciting sailings to Singapore will also be available.

For more information and upcoming sailings, please visit the official website here or contact authorised travel partners.

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