Malaysia’s Biggest Cafe & Beverage Trade Show Returns In May 2026

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The International Cafe and Beverage Show (ICBS) 2026 is returning for its 5th edition from 7 to 9 May at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

For over three days, the event is set to welcome 650 brands, 1,000 baristas, and 2,000 cafe owners, with an anticipated 13,000 attendees from 55 countries.

As Malaysia’s only dedicated cafe and beverage trade show, ICBS has become a barometer for where cafe culture in the country and broader region is heading.

Organised by Montgomery Asia in partnership with Barista Guild Asia, Eciatto, and HJC Global Tea Fair, ICBS 2026 introduces several new developments that reflect how seriously the show is tracking the industry’s evolution.

This year, a dedicated tea segment, developed in collaboration with HJC Global Tea Fair, debuts at ICBS, seeing how tea has been a ‘’trending beverage’’ in the local cafe culture. Under this segment, guests get to witness and experience global tea innovations, as well as mingle with industry experts.

From left to right: Hoh Tze Hou, Eciatto CEO; Alun Jones, Project Director of Montgomery Asia, and Koh Wei Yang, General Manager of Barista Guild Asia.

Alun Jones, Project Director of Montgomery Asia, aptly described ICBS as a beverage show and shared that mocktails will also be making their debut this year.

ICBS has become a catalyst for Southeast Asia’s beverage economy. It’s where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are formed, and businesses find new pathways for growth. As we celebrate our fifth edition, the show is not just reflecting the industry – it is actively shaping it. In 2026, we are seeing a beverage landscape more diverse and innovation-driven than ever before. Coffee continues to anchor café culture, but there is strong momentum in speciality tea, ready-to-drink beverages and mixology-inspired concepts, and ICBS is designed to give industry players direct access to these emerging opportunities. Alun Jones, Project Director of Montgomery Asia

Malaysia’s foodservice sector is valued at US$14.75 billion as of 2025 and projected to reach US$27.5 billion by 2030, according to industry data. Within that, demand for premium and functional beverages is accelerating – the ready-to-drink tea segment alone is expected to grow by US$32.4 million between 2025 and 2030. These are not abstract figures; they reflect a shift in how Malaysians spend, socialise and seek out new experiences, and ICBS is the platform where the industry gathers to respond to that shift.

There will also be competitions at ICBS. The Malaysia Open Coffee Championship (MOCC) brings together 38 competitors across three categories: the Malaysia Open Brewers Cup, Malaysia Open Latte Art Championship, and Malaysia Open Barista Championship. Such competitions provide a talent pipeline to the local barista community and continue to raise the bar of homegrown talents.

Koh Wei Yang, the general manager of Barista Guild Asia, shared that the MOCC is open to all, not only for Malaysians, and these competitions are aligned with the world format or standards. This way, local talents get to see where they are skill-wise based on official standards and further improve their craft. Competitions like MOCC additionally help showcase barista talent and open future career paths for them in the competitive industry.

Meanwhile, the Unite Malaysian Taste Challenge 2026 brings together emerging and seasoned mixologists to craft story-driven mocktails inspired by Malaysia’s rich and diverse flavour heritage. The mixology showcase gives producers and cafe operators a meaningful opportunity to present homegrown innovation to both trade and public audiences.

Malaysia’s café scene has matured considerably over the past decade, moving well beyond chain coffee into a landscape of independent cafés, speciality roasters, and concept-driven spaces, with a consumer base that travels specifically to seek them out. ICBS sits at the centre of that ecosystem – not just as an exhibition, but as the place where the next ideas in Malaysian café culture tend to surface first. Alun Jones, Project Director of Montgomery Asia

ICBS 2026 is free entry for all, and registration is now open. Trade visitors are welcome for all three days, while the exhibition officially opens to the public on 9 May.

For more information, head over to the official ICBS website here.

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