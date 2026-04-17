Why Children’s Cavities Are Starting Earlier — And What Parents Can Do

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Cavities are among the most common childhood health problems worldwide, and Malaysia is no exception.

The tricky part is that it often shows no signs at first — and young children are still learning to brush properly, which makes them especially vulnerable.

It is against this backdrop that children’s oral care brand Kodomo has launched a probiotic toothpaste range in Malaysia, formulated to address early tooth decay in young children.

The new Probiotic Kids Toothpaste contains natural probiotics, Vitamin E, Xylitol and age-appropriate fluoride.

The two variants differ in fluoride concentration — 600 ppm for children aged six months to five years, and 1,000 ppm for those aged six and above — reflecting established guidelines that scale fluoride levels to age, since young children are more likely to swallow toothpaste and therefore more vulnerable to excess fluoride intake.

Both are free from sugar, SLS and parabens — a meaningful detail given that sugar in toothpaste actively feeds oral bacteria, and SLS, a common foaming agent, can cause irritation in young children with sensitive mouths.

A Range Built Around the Routine

“For many parents, oral care is not just about brushing — it’s about knowing they are doing the right thing for their child, even when routines can be challenging,” said Tomotaka Oka, Managing Director at Southern Lion, which distributes the brand in Malaysia.

The toothpaste is part of a wider range that includes Kodomo’s Soft and Slim Toothbrush, featuring tapered bristles designed to clean along the gumline and between teeth.

Kodomo is backed by Lion Corporation, a Japanese oral care company founded in 1891.

The range is available at Watsons, Big Pharmacy, Caring Pharmacy, AEON Wellness, AEON Big, Lotus’s, TF Value, Giant and Shopee.

Families can also visit the Kodomo Probiotics Roadshow at Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur, which is ongoing now until Sunday (19 April).

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