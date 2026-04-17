Feed Your Creative Soul This April Weekend: Art, Music, Laughs & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Art takes many forms this weekend. Whether you’re here for the music, the art, or a good laugh, this weekend has something for every kind of creative soul. Catch live music parties, go on an immersive art experience, pick up a paintbrush, and laugh out loud at a standup comedy show.

Connors Collective x After 8 | 17 April | REXKL | 8pm | Free public event

Image: REXKL

Start your weekend on a music high with DJs MK and Kaneki taking over the decks for this week’s Connors Collective x After 8 at REXKL’s Food Fiction Hall.

Just Jokes: Fattah Azeem & Muzakir Xynll | 17 April | Tmn Hati Studio & Cafe | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Fattah Azeem and Muzakir Xynll are teaming up to bring everyone a hilarious bilingual show at ‘’a pretty plant cafe with fat a** cats.’’ Remember to get your tickets from the official site here.

Pesta Muda-Mudi: Maun & Munah | 17-19 April | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pesta Muda Mudi brings the warmth of old days with spirited performances like Boria, and beloved childhood games like Kasut Tempurung, Tarik Upih, and Getah Atas Para. Don’t forget to explore a curated selection of local lifestyle brands at Central Market, from artworks to local chocolates.

SKEEN Oriental Ghost Punk exhibition | 17-19 April | A4A Gallery | 12pm-7pm | Free public event

Step into Zeen Chin’s hauntingly stylish world of Oriental Ghost Punk, where vivid characters and supernatural elements collide in a vibrant fictional world. The artworks are both playful and whimsical, balancing the eerie with a sense of curiosity and wonder.

Barbie Blast | 19 April | Spitalfield’s Gastrobar, Atria Mall PJ | 5pm onwards | RM10/pax

It’s a Sunday quiz evening, and it’s all about the iconic doll, Barbie! Come dressed in your pinkest outfit and test your knowledge about Mattel’s hottest girl. You can bring along experts who are aged 12 years and above only, please. To join, you need to register your participation by following the steps listed above.

Still Life Painting: Picnic | 19 April | Temu House | 6pm-8.30pm | RM120/pax

Artist Silas Oo will be guiding the Picnic-themed Still Life painting session. Participants will be painting a beautifully curated still life scene inspired by the simple pleasures of outdoor living. Think woven baskets, fresh fruits, and how the sunlight touches everything. The painting session welcomes all levels, from beginners to the pros. Spots are limited, so remember to RSVP by filling out the Google Form here.

Between Synthetic Dreams & Reality | Until 24 April | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Between Synthetic Dreams & Reality, a solo exhibition by Max Jala, is a real-time visual diary where your silhouette becomes a surface for shifting, AI-generated imagery. The immersive work drifts between two dream states – one intimate, one driven by autoplay.

From Stone to Screen | Until 26 April | Muzium Telekom | 10am-5pm | Free public event

Galeri Filamen is hosting From Stone to Screen, an interactive projection mapping experience tracing the evolution of telecommunication in Malaysia. The exhibition will be on until 26 April, so plan your life accordingly!

Architecture of Devotion | Until 29 April | UR-MU | 11am-7pm | Ticketed event

Architecture of Devotion: Hindu Temples in the Indian Diaspora is an exhibition exploring Hindu temple architecture through the works of 16 Malaysian artists. These artworks attempt to reflect the beauty, symbolism, and living heritage of these sacred spaces. While you’re there, remember to stamp your booklet or UR-MU postcard! Remember to get your tickets from the official website here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.