A Giant ‘Raksasa’ Just Took Over Bukit Bintang With Watsons Biggest Rewards!

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BREAKING NEWS!

Something big has mysteriously appeared in Bukit Bintang, seemingly overnight. The creature, which people began calling “Raksasa”, now looms over one of Kuala Lumpur’s busiest intersections, with smoke and fire spewing from its mouth.

But relax, people… There’s no need to call in Ultraman or the Avengers for help, because Raksasa and a very cute companion are rolling out a Watsons-verse takeover that’s stacked with the BIGGEST REWARDS for Watsons Club members!

Watsons Malaysia has officially launched its biggest DOOH (digital out-of-home) synchronisation push and is taking over key billboards at the Bukit Bintang McDonald’s intersection.

The campaign features Raksasa alongside Watsons’ own mascot, Uniq the Cat, transforming the area into a larger-than-life visual experience.

So if you’re around town, don’t miss the chance to drop by, take some epic selfies and discover all the big rewards Watsons has lined up.

Ganjaran Raksasa = Huge Rewards for Watsons Members!

From 14–19 April, Watsons is going all out with “Ganjaran Raksasa”, a seriously huge promo for Watsons Club members. The rewards are so huge that they even made it into the Malaysian Book of Records for the highest reward value in a loyalty program.

We’re talking over RM10 million worth of rewards, offering special rates from more than 150 brands across beauty, food, health, travel, lifestyle, you name it! All just waiting to be redeemed from as little as 10 points.

And all you need to do is just open your Watsons app and tap on W Rewards to start redeeming ‘em now!

So, what are you waiting for? Download the Watsons app and start redeeming with W Rewards today!

Need more info? Click HERE.

Raksasa Deals: Buy One, Second One 60% Off

During the Ganjaran Raksasa promo, Watsons members get to enjoy exclusive deals so huge that it’s hard to ignore.

From 31 March–22 April (and 7–29 April for East Malaysia), members can grab one item at any Watsons store or online, and get the second item for a steal at 60% off (of course, this applies to selected items only, lah).

For those who haven’t signed up for Watsons Club membership yet, now’s the perfect time to do it! Just register yourself during the promo period, and you’ll get a RM5 Watsons Brand Voucher.



So whether you’re stocking up on your favourite skincare, supplements, or haircare essentials, these huge deals are something you definitely don’t want to miss.

Find out more HERE.

K-Beauty Festa + Seoul Much Fun!

Alright K-beauty lovers, listen up ‘cause this one’s for you!

The Watsons “K-Beauty Festa” is your chance to snag exclusive discounts, score free gifts, and even win a trip to Seoul, South Korea, just by stocking up on your favourite essentials.

🛍️ Spend RM80 to get FREE gifts with purchase

💸 Spend RM120 to get RM10 OFF instantly

The promo applies to participating K-beauty brands, both in-store and online and is exclusive for Watsons Club members only. Go HERE for more details.

Now, let’s talk about that Seoul trip!

Watsons has teamed up with Traveloka for the “Seoul Much Fun” campaign, where every time you spend RM120 or more on participating K-beauty brands, you’re automatically entered into the contest to win a free trip to K-drama central, Seoul!

✈️ 10 lucky winners jet off to Korea

🎁 100 shoppers win RM100 Watsons e-voucher

And yes, the contest is exclusive for Watsons Club members only, so if you’re still not signed up… honestly, what are you doing?! More details HERE.

Hit up your nearest Watsons or download the app and become a Watsons Club member today!

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