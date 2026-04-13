McDonald’s Malaysia Went Mala – The Mala Chicken Is Fine, The Sundae Is A Decision

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McDonald’s Malaysia launched its mala range recently — mala fried chicken and, in what the internet treated as either a stroke of genius or a cry for help, a Mala Sundae.

Vanilla soft serve, mala sauce on top and served in the standard McD sundae cup, with full commitment and zero apology.

The mala chicken is not bad, but it is also not what the name fully promises.

The heat is there, but it leans sweet — a polite nod to mala rather than the lip-numbing, sweat-inducing reality of an actual mala dish, and even that much only lives on the skin.

The mala chicken, in other words, is a surface-level commitment. It shows up dressed for the occasion but does not stay long. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The crust carries the flavour.

The meat underneath has not received the memo.

Bite through the coating and you are eating standard McD fried chicken, which is a perfectly respectable thing to eat, just not the full mala experience the packaging implies.

One reviewer on social was direct: “rasanya kurang sedap, masin dan berminyak maha dahsyat” — the taste is underwhelming, salty, and extraordinarily oily. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Sundae: A Philosophical Question In A Paper Cup

The Mala Sundae is a McD vanilla sundae with mala sauce drizzled on top.

That is the complete description, there is no twist.

The soft serve does not taste of mala; the sauce sits on the surface, as sauces do, and the combination is — tolerable, in the way that most things you try once are tolerable.

It is not offensive, not revelatory.

Sedap Nak Mampsssss (And It’s Not The Mala One)

It is a sundae that made a decision and is living with the consequences.

One customer threw it in the bin.

The mango sticky rice sundae, by contrast, has been described as “sedap nak mampsssss” — roughly, unreasonably delicious.

Multiple reviewers, unprompted, told people to skip the mala sundae and order that instead.

The market has spoken.

Try It Once, You’ll Know

McDonald’s Malaysia has launched a mala range and it is — fine.

The chicken is worth trying once, with the understanding that you are buying the idea of mala more than the full delivery of it.

The sundae is a novelty that has already peaked, while the mango sticky rice ice cream is, by all available evidence, the actual winner of this product cycle and nobody put it in the headline.

Spicy McD was always the gold standard — and unlike some people, it didn’t need to put sauce on a sundae to remind you.

Try the mala chicken once, order the mango sticky rice, go home.

Item Honest Assessment Mala Chicken Decent. Mala flavour stops at the skin. Salty. Try once. Mala Sundae Exists. Vanilla sundae with sauce. Skip it. Mango Sticky Rice Ice Cream Universally endorsed, including by McD staff, apparently. Spicy McD (Original) Still the benchmark. Most Malaysians will agree.

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