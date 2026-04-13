Loud Music, Louder Bass — The Floor-Standing Speaker Built For The Party Host

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If you throw parties, you know the drill — loud music, louder apologies.

The ULT TOWER 9AC was built for that person — and for anyone who has ever wanted a living room that feels less like a living room and more like the front row of a concert, without actually having to queue for parking.

Sony’s latest is a floor-standing tower speaker built for AC power — designed for maximum, sustained output, and for filling a room rather than politely occupying a corner.

It has wheels on the bottom and handles on the sides, because a speaker this size should go where the party is, not the other way around.

At RM3,699, available now, it is not an impulse buy.

It is a decision.

For Everyone Who’s Ever Wished the Music Hit Harder

If your idea of a good time is lo-fi beats and a scented candle, this is not your speaker.

But if you have ever hosted a birthday, a raya open house, a CNY gathering, or just a Saturday that got out of hand — and found yourself wishing the music hit a little harder — this is exactly the kind of hardware that changes the room.

The ULT button is the party trick; hit it once for deeper, lower bass, and hit it again for something punchier.

It is a simple toggle, but in practice, it means you can dial the energy up without touching your phone or hunting for an EQ setting nobody at the party understands.

The 360° sound design matters more than it sounds on paper; four tweeters push audio to both the front and rear, so the music does not just face one wall — it fills the space.

For open-plan homes or anyone who has ever watched half their guests migrate to the speaker side of the room, that is a real quality-of-life improvement.

If the ULT TOWER 10 is the option for those who want battery flexibility and a slimmer profile, the 9AC is built for one thing: maximum, sustained, AC-powered output — no compromises.

The Lights Are Not An Afterthought

Party speakers with built-in lights usually look like a fever dream from a mid-2000s electronics catalogue.

Sony has been more restrained here — the 360° Party Lights sync to the music and, if you happen to own compatible Sony speakers, you can chain up to 100 of them together.

Whether anyone in Malaysia has 100 compatible Sony speakers is a separate question, but the option exists.

There is a mic input, a guitar input, and a TV Sound Booster function that lets you use the speaker as an external audio system for your television.

For a household that hosts, or for anyone who has ever watched a live concert on YouTube and wished it sounded less like a laptop, these are genuinely useful additions rather than features that exist only in the brochure.

The packaging is plastic-free, which Sony mentions and deserves a line, because at this price point, the least a speaker can do is not arrive wrapped in something that outlives it by a few centuries.

The ULT TOWER 9AC is available now at Sony Stores and Sony Centre outlets nationwide, with early buyers getting a RM300 rebate and a free wireless mic worth RM799 thrown in.

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