Cut Through The Clutter: Upcoming Series & Movies To Put On Your Radar

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Scrolling endlessly through streaming platforms looking for something worth watching? We get it. To help make things easier, we rounded up a carefully chosen mix of titles and genres that bring compelling plots, good vibes, and a spark of creativity to your screen.

1. Outcome | Apple TV

Release date: 10 April 2026

Keanu Reeves plays Hollywood’s biggest star, Reef Hawk, who’s forced to go on an apology tour after he is extorted with a mysterious video that’ll shatter his career and image. With the support of his lifelong besties, Kyle (Cameron Diaz) and Xander (Matt Bomer), and his crisis lawyer, Ira (Jonah Hill), Reef embarks on a hilarious yet eye-opening journey down memory lane to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged, in hopes of finding the blackmailer. Rounding up the stellar cast lineup are Martin Scorsese, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade, Atsuko Okatsuka, Roy Wood Jr., Kaia Gerber, Ivy Wolk, and more.

2. Made with Love | Netflix

Release date: 15 April

Made with Love is a new Indonesian original series that follows the story of Luka (played by Mawar Eva de Jongh), a young and ambitious chef who is driven to become the head chef at her mother’s legendary restaurant. However, the current head chef aka her mother (played by Sha Ine Febriyanti) puts a dampener on her dreams since they clash philosophically, and their management styles do not align. Things come to a head when her mother hires a new chef, Dennis (played by Deva Mahenra), sparking a rivalry between Luka and the newcomer. But their rivalry might be short-lived when they are forced to work together in the already heated environment.

3. Margo’s Got Money Troubles | Apple TV

Release date: 15 April

Based on a bestselling novel by Rufi Thorpe, A24’s Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a bold, laugh-out-loud, and heartwarming story about a young woman’s attempt to navigate adulthood, motherhood, and her dwindling bank account. Elle Fanning plays Margo, a recent college dropout and aspiring writer, the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (played by Nick Offerman). Long story short, she’s a young woman with no viable skills.

With a new baby in her arms and debts closing in from every side, Margo is forced to get creative, and the job she finds is unlike anything she could have imagined. She started OnlyFans as an experiment and adapted some of her dad’s advice from the world of wrestling to create a compelling character. Before she knew it, she became an overnight star, but does the online fame come with too high a price?

4. Balls Up | Amazon Prime

Release date: 15 April

Balls Up, a Prime Video Original action comedy, follows a marketing executive, Brad (Mark Wahlberg), and Elijah (Paul Walter Hauser), who accidentally cause an international scandal when their full-coverage condom sponsorship at the World Cup falls apart. Instead of having a good time crushing it at work, both men are now hunted by irate fans and criminals while they try to make it out of Brazil alive.

5. BEEF: Season 2 | Netflix

Release date: 16 April

The award-winning series returns with a new cast and a new ‘’beef.’’ A young working-class couple (played by Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton) witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife (played by Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan) while vying for approval from a Korean billionaire club owner (played by Youn Yuh-jung). To keep things quiet, the two couples engage in a series of chess moves of favours and coercion in the elitist world of a country club.

6. Aku Pilih Pelangi | Viu

Release date: 16 April

Mira Filzah returns to the Viu screen as Nayla, a wife to a blind architect named Firdaus (played by Zahiril Adzim). Nayla tried her best, even marking the whole house with a red guide rope so her husband could move around. However, the burden piles up, and Firdaus can sense the growing distance between them. The moment of truth comes when it’s Firdaus’s time to fight to keep his family intact, when Nayla finds solace in her old friend, Iskandar (played by Noki K-Clique).

7. Orangutan | Disney Plus

Release date: 22 April aka Earth Day

Disneynature’s upcoming feature film ‘’Orangutan’’, directed by Mark Linfield, introduces Indah, an inquisitive adolescent orangutan learning how to navigate life as she prepares to leave her family and venture out on her own for the first time. Narrated by Josh Gad, the film takes viewers high in the treetops of the world’s most majestic rainforest canopy in Southeast Asia.

8. Filing For Love | HBO Max

Release date: 25 April

Filing For Love is a Korean comedy series starring Shin Hae-sun and Gong Myoung as the unlikely duo, In-a and Ki-jun, respectively. The story follows the two as they navigate workplace politics, a secret past, and revenge. Love might be brewing in the air, too.

9. Widow’s Bay | Apple TV

Release date: 29 April

Widow’s Bay is an Apple original series that blends horror with comedy. Widow’s Bay is a quaint little town 40 miles off the coast of New England, but something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (played by Matthew Rhys) is desperate to revive the struggling town and community despite the place’s lack of wifi and spotty cellular reception. The locals are heavily superstitious too. Just when Loftis managed to draw tourists to the island town, the spooky stories that once sounded ludicrous started happening again.

10. Griya | iQiyi

Release date: April 2026

Griya on iQiyi

Griya is a Malaysian psychological thriller starring Scha Alyahya, Nazim Othman, Chacha Maembong, and Dynas Mokhtar. The investigative thriller follows a successful lawyer who goes undercover to investigate a wealthy widower suspected of murdering his wives. The mission soon descends into a tense game of trust and deception when she marries the suspect.

11. Remarkably Bright Creatures | Netflix

Release date: 8 May 2026

Based on Shelby Van Pelt’s bestselling novel of the same name, Remarkably Bright Creatures tells the story of Tova Sullivan (played by Sally Field), a 70-year-old widow who forms an unlikely bond with Marcellus (voiced by Alfred Molina), a highly intelligent giant Pacific octopus at the local aquarium, and a young man named Cameron (Lewis Pullman). Marcellus uses his wit and abilities to help Tova solve the decades-old mystery of her son’s disappearance.

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