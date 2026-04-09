April Highlights: Neurodiversity Awareness, Coffee Raves, Creative Workshops, & More

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April is widely recognised as Neurodiversity Awareness/Acceptance Month, a time to celebrate the unique minds that make our world richer and to champion inclusion in every space.

This month, GMBB opens its doors to a series of art exhibits and creative workshops designed to amplify neurodiverse voices, spark meaningful conversations, and remind us that, at the end of the day, we’re not that different from each other.

This month also has many playful activities, creative community programmes, and time to let loose through music and laughter.

Art Exhibit: No Rush Chicken Won’t Run Away | Until 30 April | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

As part of GMBB’s Neurodiversity Month, artist Alicia Lee is holding her second solo art exhibition titled ‘’No Rush Chicken Won’t Run Away.’’ If you’re looking to beautify your home with new art pieces, you just might find a unique and vibrant masterpiece here.

Sensory Borneo Beading Workshop | Until 30 April | GMBB | 11am-8pm | RM25/pax

ArtBead and Borneo Sparkles are holding two calming sensory Borneo beading workshops throughout April. The beading activity, which takes about 30 minutes, helps with relaxation and focusing while allowing space for creativity. Participants can choose to make a necklace or a choker. If interested, remember to contact Joan or Lilly at the numbers above to book your spot.

TOB Studio x Start Mini Exhibition | Until 12 April | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Thinking On Box Studio is hosting a mini exhibition featuring the artworks of 12 neurodivergent artists aged 7 to 16 years old. The unique masterpieces are also up for sale. Those who can’t make it can browse the e-catalogue and make an online purchase.

Luv It Pink Bazaar | Until 19 April | Lot 10 | 10am-10pm | Free public event

KL’s Pinkest Bazaar is here! Get all your lifestyle goodies, fashion accessories, clothes, nail art, and more, all in one place.

Temu Seni | 10-12 April | Balai Seni Negara | 9am-9pm | Free public event

Discover local brands and artists at Temu Seni, a creative community programme and art market to support growing homegrown talents. Part of the programme for the day includes art showcases, creative workshops, an art and crafts market, busking sessions, and more.

Waterlah!! | 10-12 April | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Come cool off at Waterlah, KL’s most refreshing weekend festival! For three days, Central Market turns into a lively playground where everyone can enjoy water activities. There’ll be a market where guests can find yummy treats, cool drinks, and more fashionable items. The fun continues with interesting workshops, like a fish tank workshop.

Rex Raya | 10-12 April | REXKL | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

The Pasar Minggu hosts Rex Raya, a themed market bringing local brands together. Expect to find thrift and vintage treasures, lifestyle finds, and cute and unique creations to refresh your wardrobe.

Beats & Beraya | 11 April | Bijou Cafe, Ara Damansara | 12pm-8pm | RM55

This Saturday, Beats & Beraya brings tradition and modernity together! Hear gamelan weave alongside the Dhol, dikit barat trade verses with a rapper, and DJs keep the floor alive with Raya classics, Bollywood bangers, and Tamil kuthu. Guests can fuel up on a Raya-themed spread, including smoky charcoal-grilled satay and lemang. You might even find local gems at the curated marketplace! Come dressed in your best Raya-chic or traditional-fusion outfits. To get tickets, head over to the Kaipa site here.

Comedy Mixtape Vol. 42 | 11 April | Drum Asia Live Hartamas | 9pm | RM30

Comedy Mixtape is settling into its new space at Drum Asia Live Hartamas, Desa Sri Hartamas, with a show! New and old local comedians will be testing their new and bold materials onstage, and you get to be the first to say ‘’I heard that joke first!’’

Lisette’s Coffee Club Vol. 15 | 12 April | Lisette’s Cafe & Bakery | 11am-4pm| RM65++

Lisette’s Coffee Club is described as a fun Sunday brunch buffet slash coffee rave. Fueled with delicious coffee and pastries, guests get to enjoy live DJ sets and lose themselves in the music. Brunch buffet starts at 11am to 2pm, while the music gets going from 12.30pm to 4pm.

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