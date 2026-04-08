Vodka Is Back — And It’s Coming From Kazakhstan

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Vodka has had a rough couple of decades.

Gin stole the spotlight with its botanicals, whisky won hearts with its stories, and tequila showed up with smoke and swagger.

Vodka got left behind, written off as the spirit you reach for when you don’t know what else to order.

But something is shifting — and a bottle from the Central Asian steppes is making a quiet, convincing case for why vodka deserves a second look.

XAOMA Vodka is made in Kazakhstan, using glacial water drawn from the Tien Shan Mountains — water that filters naturally through granite and mineral-rich rock before it ever meets the spirit.

The wheat used is top-grade durum, the distillation is done entirely in-house, and the premium expressions rest for up to 120 days before bottling.

That level of care is still rare in vodka, a category that has long prioritised volume over craft.

Designed for How People Actually Drink

The range has two expressions available in Malaysia.

XAOMA Gold is the smoother, more contemplative pour — soft, rounded, with a gentle warmth that doesn’t burn out after the first sip.

XAOMA Ice runs colder and crisper, built for ice service and cocktails where you need the spirit to stay clean under dilution.

Both are designed for how people actually drink, not just how vodka is marketed.

Its clean, glacial profile also makes it a natural companion at the table — XAOMA Ice, in particular, cuts through the richness of dumplings and bold, flavour-forward Chinese dishes without competing with them.

Recognised, Available, and Worth Your Attention

Earlier this year, XAOMA Gold was named Vodka of the Year at the 2025 London Spirits Competition, following a triple-blind tasting.

In a category often dismissed as indistinguishable at the top end, that is a meaningful result.

In Malaysia, XAOMA is brought in by The Good Stuff, available at goodstuffmy.com.

For bars, restaurants, and trade professionals, enquiries about listings and tastings can be directed to The Good Stuff team.

Vodka’s comeback, it turns out, won’t look like its past.

It’ll be colder, cleaner, and a lot more considered.

READ MORE: The Spirit Whisperer: How a Former Teacher Built Malaysia’s Most Personable Whisky Haven

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