TEKA Marks 100-Year Celebration With Van Gogh Museum Edition Collection & Infinity G1 | Edition

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TEKA, a global leader in household appliances, proudly marks 100 years of innovation, design, and excellence, celebrating a century of transforming kitchens and modern living.

Under the theme “Beyond 100 Years – Designing the Next Chapter,” TEKA showcases its remarkable legacy while unveiling its most exclusive collections to date.

The Van Gogh Museum Edition, created in collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, redefines the intersection of art and everyday living. The collection offers a complete kitchen solution, including ovens, microwaves, induction and gas hobs, extractor hoods, and combi fridges.

TEKA’s Van Gogh Museum Edition.

From left: Steven Yang, Stan Fong, and an artist present the Van Gogh Museum Edition, combining art with home appliances.

Inspired by Van Gogh’s iconic Sunflowers, each appliance is crafted to bring timeless beauty and lasting performance together, transforming your kitchen into a space where art and function are one.

For TEKA, the kitchen is much more than a functional space; it is a canvas where creativity comes to life. In an unprecedented tribute to art and creativity, we are proud to present the Van Gogh Museum Edition. Each product is not just an appliance, it’s an invitation to bring beauty, passion and inspiration into the heart of the home. Stan Fong, Managing Director of TEKA Malaysia

The Van Gogh Museum Edition

The Van Gogh Museum Edition

Additionally, TEKA unveiled the Infinity G1 | Edition, a collection celebrated for its advanced functionality and refined aesthetics.

The Infinity G1 | Edition collection is inspired by fine jewellery, luxury automobiles, and premium technology. The range features a matte black finish with copper accents, merging Italian design ingenuity with German engineering precision.

The Infinity G1 | Edition comes to life through the collaboration of two remarkable brands: TEKA and Italdesign Giugiaro, combining Italdesign Giugiaro’s 50+ years of acclaimed automotive design and engineering expertise with TEKA’s deep knowledge of creating innovative kitchen products.

The result is a collection that brings stylish and functional solutions for modern kitchens, ensuring visual harmony, ease of use, and lasting performance.

Datuk Chef Wan showcases the versatility of TEKA appliances in a live cooking demonstration.

To demonstrate the versatility of TEKA appliances, renowned celebrity chef, Datuk Chef Wan, performed a live cooking demonstration at the launch. Chef Wan highlighted how design and innovation enhance both functionality and the joy of cooking.

With the next century in sight, TEKA imagines kitchens where art, technology and sustainability exist in harmony to form spaces that are as personal as they are purposeful. The brand remains committed to innovation that elevates the kitchen beyond function, making it a living hub of creativity and everyday connection.

Stan Fong, Managing Director of TEKA Malaysia, shares the company’s history, growth, and upcoming plans.

Keith Tan, Product Manager of TEKA Malaysia, shares more on product innovation.

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