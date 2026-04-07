Coway Shows Latest Air Purifier Lineup At Its ‘’Rileks & Refresh Zone’’

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Coway demonstrated its new purifier lineup in the best way during its Rileks & Refresh Zone for the second year at The Agam. While it was hot and sunny outside, the new air purifiers – Coway Studio, Coway Suite, and Coway Atrium – kept the air indoors fresh and cool despite the crowd mingling inside.

The space was designed to reflect how homes come alive during the Raya season. Each room was thoughtfully curated into a series of interconnected living environments, allowing guests to move naturally from personal moments of calm to shared moments of connection.

Guests get to take part in various activities while seeking respite from the hot weather outside. From a collective batik mural painting to playing traditional games such as congkak and batu seremban, guests had fun without breaking a sweat.

Batik mural painting.

Coaster weaving workshop.

Nostalgic snacks corner.

At Coway, we believe that comfort begins with the quality of the air that fills a space. Recognising that every space is unique, we design our solutions around how people truly live. By tailoring our air purifiers to suit various spaces and lifestyles, we hope to redefine clean air as a form of essential comfort, bringing calm, control, and ease into every home, even when they are at their busiest during the festive seasons. Janice Tan, Group Manager of Marketing Division of Coway Malaysia

The fun continued with a nostalgic snack area and hands-on workshops, including a coaster-weaving session and a cookie-decorating session.

Guests were also welcomed to explore a master bedroom furnished with the Coway Suite and smaller bedrooms featuring the Coway Studio.

Coway Studio is perfect for smaller rooms.

Media gathering at the Coway Rileks & Refresh Zone in conjunction with the launch of Coway’s latest air purifier lineup.

At the heart of the Coway Studio and Coway Suite lies Hypervorte Air Technology, engineered to circulate clean air quickly and efficiently, all in near-perfect silence.

For larger, open-plan homes and high-traffic indoor areas, the Coway Atrium features a Dual-Motor High-Performance system that ensures clean air circulates freely without disrupting the energy, movement, or the natural rhythm of gatherings.

The launch of Coway Studio, Coway Suite and Coway Atrium reflects Coway’s continued commitment to innovation shaped by living environments. Through each space, we illustrated how thoughtfully designed air care integrates seamlessly into daily routines, helping homes feel calmer, more balanced, and refreshed, whether enjoyed alone or shared with loved ones. Janice Tan, Group Manager of Marketing Division of Coway Malaysia

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