Asia’s Energy Crisis Is Getting Real & Malaysia Is Holding Steady—But For How Long?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

By now, you’ve seen the headlines. Conflict in the Middle East is sending shockwaves through the global energy system, pushing economies to the brink and forcing governments into crisis management mode.

Across Asia, countries are racing to secure fuel, cut deals, and keep their economies from stalling, and it’s already reshaping daily life across the region.

Our Closest Neighbours Are Feeling The Heat

In the Philippines, the government has declared a national energy emergency. Fuel and electricity prices have surged to record highs, sparking protests across the country.

People have taken to the streets demanding price controls, fuel tax cuts, and tighter regulation. And supermarkets are already packed with people carrying baskets filled with essential supplies.

Thailand isn’t far behind. Petrol and diesel prices have hit all-time highs, with authorities preparing for possible fuel rationing.

The government has rolled out aggressive measures to soften the blow, including price monitoring and nationwide campaigns offering discounts of up to 50% on essential goods. Even then, reports of panic buying are already surfacing.

Indonesia has taken a more structured approach. Fuel purchases are now capped, with private vehicle owners only able to buy up to 50 litres per day, while civil servants have been told to work from home every Friday to conserve energy.

Over in Brunei, foreign vehicles must now enter the country with at least three-quarters of a tank. It’s a pre-emptive move to protect its national fuel reserves.

And then there’s Malaysia… where things still feel pretty much normal. The kopitiams are still buzzing, mamak tables are still full, people are still heading to the office, and traffic jams are very much alive and well.

Wait, So We’re Actually Fine?

Not quite “fine”, but “stable” is the word that keeps popping up.

The government announced that Malaysia’s petrol supply remains under control and is sufficient, at least until May, with efforts underway to source alternatives and manage price pressures. But elsewhere, costs are already starting to creep up.

Electricity rates have been adjusted, so Malaysians can expect their power bills to rise, though most households using 600kWh and below won’t feel the impact directly.

READ MORE: Electricity Bill Is Going Up Again For Some, And Yes, Global Drama Is Partly To Blame

Food prices are expected to rise. Experts warn that Malaysia’s reliance on imports for essentials like fertilisers, dairy, beef, and animal feed makes us particularly vulnerable to this, and some estimates suggest food prices could climb by as much as 50%.



READ MORE: Heads Up, Malaysia! Here’s Why Your Groceries May Cost More Soon

The rising cost of raw ingredients and transportation is also putting pressure on businesses, particularly the small ones, so some of your favourite roti canai and nasi lemak spots are likely starting to raise their prices.

Why Malaysia Isn’t In Full Crisis Mode

(Credit: Sayuti Zainudin/MalayMail)

Well, a big part of it comes down to policy and management.

Recent reforms have given the government more flexibility to manage rising costs. And over the past few weeks, several targeted measures have been introduced to mitigate the impact of the current crisis. But for now, let’s focus on what the government just did.

The government has made changes to fuel subsidies to better manage rising costs and make sure help reaches those who need it most.



Subsidised RON95 is now capped at 200 litres per person per month. Which sounds like a big cut, but for most Malaysians (around 90% of us, that is), it’s more than enough. This is because the government’s research found that, on a regular basis, the average Malaysian doesn’t use that much anyway.



READ MORE: Confirmed: BUDI95 Quota Drops To 200 Litres In April, WFH Option Offered As Relief

So if your driving is mostly daily commutes, weekend errands, and the occasional balik kampung trips, you’re probably nowhere near the limit. Remember that the cap is mainly to stop abuse while keeping fuel affordable for everyone.

For gig workers and e-hailing drivers, the cap is higher at 800 litres per month, recognising how essential they are for day-to-day life and the economy at large.

Fuel stations are also enforcing stricter rules now, foreign vehicles and foreign payment cards can no longer buy subsidised RON95, ensuring that subsidies benefit locals first.

When it comes to helping folks who need it most, there are also two key programs currently in place worth highlighting.

There’s the Budi Individu assistance program, which gives a boost to private diesel-vehicle owners earning up to RM100,000 a year, as well as the Budi Agri-Komoditi program, designed for small farmers and commodity producers relying on diesel-powered machinery.

So, whether you’re driving for work or tilling the land, there’s something in place to lighten the load.

Meanwhile, PETRONAS also pointed out that our local demand for petrol and diesel is exceeding what we can produce locally. Still, the company says that it’s actively securing additional supply through its global networks to ensure continued stability and make sure we don’t run dry.

So What Should We Do Now?

(Credit: Sayuti Zainudin/Malay Mail)

By now, you’ve probably heard it all from ministers, politicians, and experts telling us all to “Stay calm,” or “Use fuel wisely,” and yes, it can feel repetitive.

But the thing is, during these times of global uncertainty, small lifestyle choices really do matter, and staying informed, keeping your cool, and making mindful decisions can go a long way.

So, what can we, the everyday grinding rakyat, actually do to shield ourselves from the worst of the impact?

1. Buy what you need, lah

We did this during COVID. We all remember the cupboards full of rice we never finished and canned food that expired before we even opened it. Being prepared is smart, but don’t overdo it. Keep purchases reasonable, and please, don’t be that person secretly filling plastic bottles at the petrol station and creating a shortage that doesn’t exist yet.

2. Keep an eye on your grocery bill

Fuel might be stable for now, but food inflation is the silent enemy. Look at what you’re buying. Maybe those imported grapes can wait, or maybe swap in some local alternatives because small changes add up.

3. Support your friendly neighbourhood businesses

Your local mamak, hawker stalls, or sundry shop operates on thin margins. And with costs rising, we, the consumers, would probably shop and eat out less, too. So when you can, try to spend your money there because you’ll help keep the neighbourhood and the community alive.

4. Consider public transport, seriously

We know that driving is basically in our Malaysian DNA. And yes, public transport outside places like KL and Penang has its gaps. But if a bus, LRT, or MRT works for your route, give it a try. That’s less fuel used, less strain on the system, and as a bonus, you can scroll your phone in peace instead of gripping the steering wheel in traffic.

5. Press pause on major expenses

Try to hold off on big financial decisions for now. Even if an EV seems like a smart choice (considering what’s going on), this probably isn’t the best time to spend your money on things like a new car, lavish weddings, or other big-ticket items. Be mindful of your money and plan carefully.

Of course, Malaysia isn’t immune to this global mess. The subsidies are expensive, the supply chain is stretched, and everyone, from families to the people running roadside stalls, are doing mental math every time they turn on the stove.

But for now, the pumps are flowing, the roads are moving, and the country hasn’t lost its collective cool. Let’s try to keep it that way.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.