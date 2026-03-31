Malaysia’s Biggest Voice Is About To Make A 5KM Run Feel Like A Stadium Concert

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Kuala Lumpur is getting a music event unlike anything else on the calendar this year — and it comes with a soundtrack worthy of the city itself.

The Music Run by AFFIN has just confirmed that Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Malaysia’s most decorated and globally recognised entertainer, will be performing at its 2026 Kuala Lumpur edition.

The annual event is set for 18 April this year at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, and with this announcement, it has firmly crossed the line from a fun run into a full-blown cultural moment.

But what even is the Music Run? Think of it as a 5km run that refuses to take itself too seriously — in the best possible way.

The entire route is lined with speakers, meaning participants run, walk, or dance their way through a continuous wall of music before arriving at a post-run music festival on the other side.

It’s part fitness event, part concert, part street party.

The tagline — Live The Beat — isn’t just marketing copy. It’s genuinely the point.

The Lineup Is Not Messing Around

Siti headlining is the headline, full stop.

A multi-hyphenate with a career spanning decades across music, entertainment, and beyond, she brings a weight and prestige to this event that few Malaysian artists could match.

Just months after selling out Bukit Jalil for Legacy 30 — her landmark mega-concert celebrating 30 years in music on 10 January — Siti is returning to the same grounds, this time as the soundtrack to 5,000 sweaty, euphoric runners.

You’re getting a fraction of the concert ticket price for what is, essentially, the same iconic voice, same iconic venue.

That’s not a downgrade — that’s an absolute steal.

But the supporting cast holds its own.

Talitha, Irene Catalina, Lil J, and Jambu Jambu Asia round out the performer lineup, while the DJ and MC roster — Sam Withers, No Yeti, MC Jesse Lawrence, MC Bryan, DJ Jon, DJ Maffie, DJ Mike, DJ Reo, and DJ Tio — ensures the energy never dips from the first kilometre to the last encore.

The Finish Line Has Never Sounded This Good

There’s no shortage of music festivals in KL, and there’s certainly no shortage of fun runs.

But The Music Run by AFFIN occupies a lane entirely its own — one where the journey is the performance, and the finish line drops you straight into a concert.

Add Siti to that equation, and you have something that feels genuinely special for the city.

Final tickets are still available at themusicrun.com.my — though given the lineup, that window is closing fast.

Every participant walks away with the limited-edition 2026 Run Pack, loaded with exclusive gear including the official event tee, a drawstring bag, glow stick, and a jukebox-shaped finisher medal that’s frankly too good to leave on a shelf.

READ MORE: [Photos] The Music Run: Running Is Better When You’re Dancing

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