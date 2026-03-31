DENZA Builds Momentum In Malaysia As Daniel Craig Fronts New Global Brand Campaign

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DENZA, the premium luxury brand under BYD, continues to build momentum globally and in Malaysia with the launch of a new global brand campaign featuring British actor Daniel Craig, coinciding with the brand’s broader international expansion in 2026.

The campaign marks another significant step in DENZA’s continued growth as it brings its distinctive blend of advanced new energy vehicle technologies, refined craftsmanship, and elegant design to more markets around the world.

For Malaysia, the latest global brand campaign also signals an exciting next chapter as DENZA Malaysia continues to strengthen its local presence while preparing for the arrival of its flagship model, the DENZA Z9GT.

Expected to be one of the brand’s most highly anticipated models, the DENZA Z9GT embodies DENZA’s vision of premium mobility through a compelling combination of progressive innovation, elevated safety technologies, and a bold, sophisticated design language.

Image: Denza

“DENZA’s latest global campaign marks an exciting moment for the brand as it continues to grow its international presence, and it is equally meaningful for us here in Malaysia as we prepare for the next phase of the brand locally. The upcoming DENZA Z9GT represents the very best of what DENZA stands for, bringing together advanced technology, refined craftsmanship, elevated safety, and sophisticated design. We look forward to sharing more with Malaysian customers as we continue to grow the DENZA brand in Malaysia,” said Jacob Ma, Managing Director of BYD Malaysia.

As a premium brand focused exclusively on new energy vehicles for sustainable mobility, DENZA is ready to connect with a new generation of customers drawn by its unique fusion of cutting-edge innovation and European-influenced design elegance.

“Daniel Craig represents a powerful combination of strength, sophistication and authenticity. Those qualities resonate deeply with what DENZA stands for. As we bring the brand to the world across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, we are proud to welcome an actor whose presence and character reflect the spirit of DENZA. Together, we want to show how technology, design and emotion can come together to create a new vision of premium mobility,” said Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD.

More information on the DENZA Z9GT in Malaysia will be announced in due course.

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