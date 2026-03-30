Listen HiFi Cafe: KL’s First Vinyl Cafe For Analog Audio Enthusiasts

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With music being so easily available on streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube these days, listening to music through a physical medium has slowly faded away.

People hardly listen to their favourite jams on CDs anymore, let alone cassette tapes, which are now more of a novelty.

However, many audio enthusiasts and collectors are still very much into vinyl records — an interest that has been steadily growing in recent years.

Some may agree that it can be an expensive hobby, considering the equipment you’ll need to get the best High Fidelity audio out of the resin discs.

For those who simply want to enjoy the records without investing and committing to expensive audio stuff, there are places you can go to enjoy your favourite artists on a vinyl player while indluging in some specialty coffee and desserts.

One of these places is Listen HiFi Cafe in Kuala Lumpur.

New to the scene and growing

Listen HiFi Cafe sets up a clean vibe for customers to sit down with a cup of barista-made coffee (none of that 3-in-1 stuff) and peruse their modest collection of vinyl records.

They’ve only just opened recently and are still expanding their collection, but there’s enough to enjoy across various genres.

Image: Shahril | TRP

As we went through their selection of over 100 records, we found that they were mostly contemporary bands and artists. For example: Sabrina Carpenter, French Kiwi Juice, Laufey, Olivia Dean, My Chemical Romance, Harry Styles, Arctic Monkeys, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and so on.

Our first pick was Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey, because we wanted to test their audio equipment with some Jazz and Pop sounds. As expected, the audio was crisp, clear, and warm thanks to an analog connection through the Audio-Technica vinyl player.

Image: Shahril | TRP

As we sipped on their signature Coconut Matcha Cloud drink (which had a really good balance of sweetness and bitterness) while listening to Laufey’s crooning, we slowly zoned out in musical bliss.

How much does it cost to hang out in Listen HiFi Cafe?

Image: Shahril | TRP

The cafe encourages making a booking at least a day in advance as they have limited seats and record players. Each listening station can accommodate two to three people, with headphones provided for each person.

One vinyl session lasts 90 minutes and costs RM25 per person. Drinks and food have their own prices and will be charged on top of the vinyl session fee.

A basic hot Americano costs RM9 while a hot latte costs RM12. They also have specialty mocktails that are priced upwards of RM13.

Image: Shahril | TRP

Image: Shahril | TRP

According to the staff, walk-ins are welcomed but not encouraged. You’ll only get a listening station if you’re lucky, such as if a customer cancels their booking or is late for their session.

There is more information on the link in Listen HiFi Cafe’s Instagram bio such as the link to make your booking, house rules, their location, as well as their entire vinyl library and even instructions on how to use their record players.

Listen HiFi Cafe

Address: Level 3, 2, Jalan Kamunting, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12pm to 8pm daily (closed on Mondays)

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