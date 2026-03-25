Portable Stoves Are Useful But Can Explode If Improperly Used, Here’s How To Prevent That

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Recently, a family of three landed in the hospital after the portable stove they used to prepare food for Hari Raya Aidilfitri exploded on them.

The family was preparing roti jala when the portable stove exploded. In a post on Threads, the victim said the incident left him with two broken toes, burns on his body, and he needed more than 15 stitches.

Meanwhile, his wife suffered burns to her face and both hands, and his daughter suffered burns on both legs.

Screenshot from Threads

Here’s why the portable stove can explode

Netizens sympathised with the family who had to spend Hari Raya in the hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery.

A person who once worked for a company that sold portable stoves said that although the product passed safety tests, explosions can still occur due to improper placement of gas cans or the use of cheap gas cans.

Other reasons for portable stoves exploding include:

Positioning the gas can near a fire source increases pressure and heat in the can, which can lead to explosions.

Using extra-large pots can lead to overheating.

Cooking for too long.

Not elevating the portable stove. The stove needs to be elevated so there’s air flow near the fire to prevent overheating.

What can you do to prevent a portable stove from exploding?

According to AFH Outdoor Gear’s Facebook, it’s recommended to use a gas can with a Countersink Release Valve (CRV) as a safety mechanism.

A gas can with a CRV has small holes on top of the can to help release excess pressure in the can.

AFH Outdoor Gear cautions against cooking in extreme heat and using oversized pans or pots that exceed the stove’s base to prevent overheating.

A portable gas stove can still be useful, but be careful with how you set it up and use it.

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