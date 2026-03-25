Back In The City? Here’s Where To Be This Weekend

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Another weekend, another reason to get out! This week’s picks span creative workshops, live music, themed markets, a pickleball rally supporting Komuniti Tukang Jahit, and a fundraiser for stray animals.

Raya Rumah Terbuka | 25-29 March | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The official Hari Raya off days may be over, but the festivities continue at Raya Rumah Terbuka in Central Market. Enjoy delicious kuih-muih and shop for fashionable clothes from local brands all in one place.

Phrygian Acraft’s 4th Anniversary Sale | Until 14 April | GMBB | 11am-8pm

Phrygian Acraft is holding a sale to celebrate its 4th anniversary. All handcrafted goods are 14% off in-store. Get your hands on authentic and one-of-a-kind pieces before it’s all gone.

Thursday Singles Games Night | 26 March | Terrasse KL | 7.30pm onwards | Ticketed event

You might just find your match at Terrasse KL’s Singles Games Night, where it’ll be an evening of games and matches. The ticket price includes a welcome drink, a selection of board games, and beer pong to help break the ice. There’s also an algorithm-based matching live at the event. If you’re interested, remember to get your tickets from the official site here.

Open Mic Night | 27 March | Swee Lee, Lot 10 | 7pm-9pm | Free public event

Open Mic Night at Swee Lee Flagship in Lot 10 is a chill way to enjoy some top-tier tunes by remarkable talents. This week, cherry-pop rock outfit Jetcetera is performing unplugged. Jetcetera’s music is a beautiful mix of atmospheric vibes and sincere Nusantara folk storytelling with fresh, retro vibes.

Fountain Pen Workshops | 28-29 March | Kinokuniya KLCC | 2pm-4pm | RM20/pax

Pilot Pen is hosting two fountain pen workshops: Fountain Pen 101 on the 28th and The Joy of Ink & Nib Exploration on the 29th. Fountain Pen 101 covers the fundamentals, covering inking systems, maintenance, and learning how to write comfortably with confidence. Meanwhile, the Joy of Ink & Nib Exploration lets participants explore different inks, line variations, sketching, letter writing, and more. If interested, register by scanning the QR code in the post above.

Pesta Grow | 29 March | Parc Subang Jaya | 9am-3pm | Free public event

Pesta Grow is Grow Subang’s first-ever Garden Festival featuring workshops and talks on urban biodiversity, including live music. There’s also a pop-up market to satisfy your gardening needs. To register for the workshops, head over to the link here.

Rally For Her | 29 March | Pickle Social Club | 10am-12pm | RM40/pax

Pickle Social Club is holding Rally For Her to support Komuniti Tukang Jahit. Players get to play against the Queens of the Court (the pros) while supporting a good cause. The event also features personalised health and wellness consultations, free mental health check-ins, wellbeing activities, and more. Remember to get your tickets here.

Who Let The Dogs Out Fundraiser | 29 March | Tom, Dick & Harry’s Bangsar | 4pm til late | RM100/pax

Tom, Dick & Harry’s Bangsar is holding a charity fundraiser to support F5’s Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNVRM) efforts to manage and care for stray dogs in communities. There’ll be live music performances. The RM100 ticket includes a drink and a raffle ticket with prizes up for grabs.

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