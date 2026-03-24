Raya Fits Then Vs Now & Teal Blue Is Lowkey Everyone’s Mood This Year

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Celebrations like Hari Raya are an opportunity for everyone to dress up in new clothes, especially on the first day.

The tradition started as a way to symbolise a fresh start and a renewal of faith after a month of fasting.

It creates an exciting anticipation for the festive season for families, too. In our parents’ days, they looked forward to the first day of celebrations because it was when they got new clothes!

These days, we’re more fortunate. Over the years, Raya fashion styles have changed tremendously. There are various styles and clothing choices to choose from, which can make it quite tough to make a decision.

Here’s what we observed about Raya fashion when we look back:

In the 1990s

The 1990s were seemingly happier times. Things felt simpler, Malaysia felt more harmonious, and we were pretty ambitious with big dreams. Remember Vision 2020?

During this time, Raya clothes were in bright and bold colours. We were not shy with patterns and shoulder pads at all. Raya clothes then were still classically-inspired and tailored to be breathable to suit our warm climate.

In the late 1990s, it was also the start of some of Malaysia’s best television shows.

READ MORE: 7 Iconic Malaysian Sitcoms That People Still Talk About Today

In the 2000s

@arissavyun The satin dresses!!!! The early 2000’s were such a vibe ♬ original sound – lester

The year 2000s was the golden era of pop culture. Globally, it was the Golden Age of television — audiences were hooked on Gilmore Girls, The O.C., Veronica Mars, Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, Lost, Mad Men, Modern Family, and Breaking Bad. These were shows that defined a generation.

Back home in Malaysia, the TV landscape was just as electric. Families gathered around the screen to watch beloved shows like Senario, Jangan Ketawa, Keluang Man, Kopitiam, Spanar Jaya, and Gerak Khas. Reality shows were also a hit, and we all watched Roda Impian, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and Malaysian Idol.

In this decade of colour and drama, that spirit carried over to the way we dressed for Hari Raya. Raya fashion in the year 2000s was bold and unapologetic: flashy, glamorous, and pop-culture inspired. The Raya fashion then featured modern-traditional styles, metallic and jewel tones, and sequined fabrics that catch light. Luxurious materials like satin, shantung, Thai silk, and chiffon silk gave Raya outfits a sense of occasion.

Scarves and shawls were draped over the shoulder and became a prominent and functional fashion accessory. Family-coordinated outfits (Raya sedondon) were also all the rage, inspired by local celebrity trends.

It was also the start of Raya colour trends. Families were starting to plan colour-coordinated outfits each year, and brands jumped on the trend, essentially creating a new tradition for the festive season.

In the 2010s

The 2010s were a decade of transformation. Malaysian pop culture in this decade is marked by the rapid shift toward digital content and the addictive hold of social media on us. The Korean Wave (Hallyu) was at its height – we binge-watched K-dramas and K-pop music filled our playlists. In Malaysia, the indie music scene was thriving.

Raya fashion also underwent stark changes. We shed the bold, flashy clothes of the 2000s and embraced something softer and more sophisticated. It was the year of pastels, jacquard prints, delicate lace fabrics, and bohemian vibes. The new benchmark was subtle elegance that looked effortless and Instagram-worthy.

During this time, Malaysian fashion designer Datuk Bernard Chandran began offering Raya-specific collections. These were made-to-measure and bespoke pieces, and likely defined the elegant, glamorous Raya style of the time. It definitely shaped Raya fashion for the next few years, as more local designers jumped on the market trend by offering premium pieces.

In the 2020s

In the 2020s, people wanted to embrace tradition, but still keep to the modern styles. It’s all about balancing tradition, minimalism, and comfort while keeping it contemporary and fresh. People preferred looser, flowy cuts as time goes by.

Earthy tones like sage and champagne beige in luxe, comfort fabrics were popular. For a period, hues on a similar colour spectrum were all the rage. Think beige and sandy hues, deep jewel tones (maroon, emerald, royal blue) or soft, pastel colour palette (lavender, mint) again.

More people also looked for clothes that are versatile so they can rewear the same clothes beyond Raya.

Some popular trends in the 2000s, like Raya Sedondon, and shawls and scarves draped over the shoulder, never left.

Last year, the colours royal blue, golden olive, rich brown, burgundy, lilac, magenta, and teal were some of the favourites.

In 2026, Nippon Paint’s public poll revealed that the most popular colour for Raya is Tree House green (muted forest green), followed by Cosmic Navy (cool, midnight blue) and Orinoco (almost like pastel purple). It’s a snapshot of where Malaysian taste now stands fashion-wise.

Malaysian style icons Marion Caunter and Siti Nurhaliza were spotted wearing close shades, a nod that this colour palette was clearly having its moment.

Netizens have shared their observations of popular colours for Raya this year and found that it was teal blue, rich brown, and strawberry matcha. Meanwhile, Twitter user @estrellasahi has cracked the code on which colour she’ll wear for the next Hari Raya celebration.

Dari segi pemerhatian online dan offline saya, ni top 3 warna baju raya 2026:



1. Teal Blue

2. Strawberry Matcha aka Bunga Kantan

3. Rich Brown — 🦋✨ (@nursyazwaniw95) March 22, 2026

Warna baju raya awam

– dark purple

– teal blue

– rich brown — qtpie 🎀 (@theskiesqtpie) March 21, 2026

last year warna baju raya yg paling awam sage green so this year aku pakai sage green. this year pulak teal blue so next year aku pakai teal blue takyah pening ii pakai warna apa dahhhh 💃🏻💃🏻 — ❀ 햇빛 🍉 (@estrellasahi) March 23, 2026

That said, trends will always change, and some make a comeback. At the end of the day, wear what you like. Life’s too short to have your clothes dictated by popular trends.

Disclaimer: We’re not fashion historians – just certified Raya style enthusiasts. If we get the details wrong, kami memohon maaf zahir dan batin.

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