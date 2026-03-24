At Intermark Mall This Raya, The Face Painters Are the Story

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Most Raya mall campaigns come with the usual fanfare — glittering décor, festive sales, and photo opportunities.

Intermark Mall’s Raya Bergaya has all of that.

But buried within its campaign is something less common: face-painting sessions run entirely by neurodiverse artists — individuals whose brains process the world differently, including those with autism, dyslexia, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Taking place on selected Fridays and Saturdays at the mall’s main atrium, the sessions are part of a broader festive programme running until 5 April.

While the activity is framed as family-friendly entertainment, it quietly carries a larger message — that celebration is more meaningful when it makes room for everyone.

Heritage in the Details

Intermark Mall General Manager Evelyn Woon said the campaign was designed with inclusivity at its core.

Raya is a time that brings people together, and for us, this campaign is not only about festive shopping and beautiful décor, but also about reaffirming Intermark Mall’s role in fostering a community where everyone feels seen, valued and included.

The face painting sessions are not the only community-driven element of Raya Bergaya.

The mall also hosted a Buka Puasa gathering bringing together over 200 underprivileged children alongside members of the police and fire and rescue department — a deliberate effort, the mall says, to extend the spirit of Ramadan beyond retail.

The campaign’s décor also carries quiet cultural weight.

The kuda kepang motif woven throughout the mall’s visuals and limited-edition Raya packets serves as a tribute to Johor’s cultural heritage, a nod to Malaysia’s 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim, and a timely reference to the Year of the Horse in the lunar calendar.

Shoppers who spend RM150 in a single receipt can also redeem an exclusive Raya Pack featuring the kuda kepang design — a collector’s item for those who appreciate beautifully crafted festive packaging.

For more information, visit intermark-mall.com

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