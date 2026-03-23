The Chongqing Kitchen That Kajang Didn’t See Coming
Cooking everything fresh to order with no factory flavour pastes and prices that reflect the neighbourhood rather than the tourist trail, Shang Zi Wei delivers a genuinely Chongqing kitchen — mala, grilled fish, Peking duck and all — that Malay and Indian diners can already call their own.
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Some restaurants you find through Google.
Others you find because a friend grabs your arm and says, you need to go here.
Shang’s Restaurant, or Shang Zi Wei (尚滋味), in Kajang, Selangor, is exactly that kind of place.
Ten months ago, it relocated from Semenyih, Negeri Sembilan.
No fanfare, no influencer launch, no balloon arch.
Just a kitchen, a chef from Chongqing, southwest China, and a menu that has absolutely no business being this good at these prices.
Fiery, Fragrant and Dangerously Good
Start with the Chongqing Spicy Chicken (重庆辣子鸡, RM33) — the dish that put Chongqing on the culinary map — a mountain of dried chillies concealing crispy, wok-tossed chicken pieces that are simultaneously fiery, fragrant and dangerously addictive.
It’s a dish that rewards patience; dig through the chillies, and you’ll understand why this is considered one of China’s great comfort foods.
The Signature Grilled Fish (招牌烤鱼, RM48) is the table centrepiece — a whole siakap of around 1kg, at a price that would easily fetch RM88 elsewhere in KL, where tilapia is the more common substitute.
A whole siakap, grilled then finished in either mala or sour-and-spicy broth — theatrical in presentation, serious in flavour, order the mala if you want the full Chongqing experience.
The claypot section deserves its own visit: Garlic Shrimp Claypot (RM38) — twelve white prawns in a rich, aromatic base — and the Spicy Hotpot (RM35), loaded with lotus root, enoki mushroom, black fungus, potato, fresh shrimp and crab filament.
Don’t overlook the Claypot Eggplant (煲仔茄子, RM20), served either with salted fish or in a fish-fragrance sauce — a quietly brilliant dish that punches well above its price, and a particular favourite among Malay customers drawn to that deeply savoury hit of salted fish.
And don’t leave without the Peking Duck (老北京脆皮烤鸭) — whole bird at RM118 requires two hours’ notice, while a half bird is available anytime, both served with crepe-thin pastry, fresh cucumber and onion — it’s a dish that requires commitment and rewards it.
Not Your Mall Mala: The Difference a Chongqing-Born Chef Makes
To understand what’s on the plate, a brief geography lesson helps.
Chongqing was once part of Sichuan province before becoming its own provincial-level municipality (like Beijing or Shanghai) — which means the food here carries that deep Sichuan DNA: the numbing heat of Sichuan peppercorn, the slow burn of dried chilli, the kind of flavour that doesn’t just sit on your tongue but occupies it.
This is not the sanitised, crowd-pleasing version of mala you find in mall food courts or tourist spots.
The chef here is from Chongqing, and it shows: every dish is cooked fresh to order — the menu proudly states 每一份都是现炒，拒绝预制菜 — “every portion is freshly stir-fried, no pre-made paste.”
In an era when freshly-cooked mala is harder to find than it should be, that matters enormously — and clearly, word has reached the right people.
Shang’s was officially opened in January by Yang Amat Mulia Raja Shuibah, heir to the late Sultan Idris Afifullah Shah of Perak, a royal endorsement that speaks to the restaurant’s standing as a serious halal Chinese dining destination.
The Pork-Free Pivot — And Why It’s Significant
Sichuan and Chongqing cooking is traditionally built around pork — remove it carelessly, and the cuisine collapses.
Shang Zi Wei removes it entirely and somehow pulls it off without the food tasting like an apology.
The kitchen is pork-free, with a halal certification already in the pipeline, submitted three to four months ago.
That single decision has opened the door to Malay and Indian diners who would otherwise never get to experience this flavour tradition.
And to be clear — this isn’t Xinjiang Muslim Chinese food with its lamb skewers and hand-pulled noodles; this is full-blooded Sichuan-Chongqing cooking, mala and all. The adaptation here is done with care, not at the expense of compromise.
The result isn’t a watered-down version of the cuisine — it’s the real thing, just with a wider seat at the table.
The Kajang Factor
Pricing here reflects the neighbourhood, not the postcode ambition.
Snacks from RM8, set meals from RM9.90, and claypots that feed two for under RM40.
In a city where a bowl of mala soup in a mall food court can set you back RM25 for the privilege of eating next to a bubble tea queue, Shang Zi Wei feels almost rebellious.
Kajang has long lived in the shadow of its more glamorous neighbours.
But the city has always had a quiet confidence about its food — and Shang Zi Wei fits right into that tradition.
It didn’t come here to be discovered; it came here to cook.
Shang Zi Wei (尚滋味) is located in Kajang. Reservations for a whole Peking Duck require 2 hours’ notice — contact Xia at 016-5259917. Halal certification pending.
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