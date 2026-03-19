The First Timer’s Guide To Riding From KL To Hat Yai

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Riding a motorcycle to Thailand is a dream and a rite of passage for most Malaysian bikers. That feeling of freedom while experiencing an entirely different country and its culture, food, and sights is a hard thing to beat.

For many, it sounds like a daunting journey. Unlike driving a car there, you will be exposed to the elements like our blazing hot temperatures, as well as cold, miserable rain.

Add on the long hours of sitting on a motorbike saddle as well as being way more vulnerable than being in a fully-covered cabin of a car, it’s no wonder newbies can’t help but be a little bit anxious at the thought.

TRP’s resident bike rider (me lah 😎), along with some friends, recently went on a motorcycle trip from Kuala Lumpur to Hat Yai, and it was my first time riding across the border.

With the experience and knowledge gained, starting from even before the trip started, all the way to the journey home, here is a hands-on guide of what one should know before taking on a Malaysia-Thailand cross-border trip on two wheels.

1. Make sure your bike is in good condition

Image: iStock

You can’t ride a motorcycle that will break down before you even reach the first rest stop, right?

Besides that, there’s the issue of safety, too. It can be extremely dangerous riding on a highway with worn-down brakes that can’t stop your bike or tyres that slip out from under you at every corner.

Before getting too excited about the trip, you must first:

Check if your bike needs a service – You can check the odometer’s mileage and gauge whether you need an oil change to cover over 1,000km or not. Check the brake pads – A workshop could usually tell you how much more padding is left in your brakes. If it’s less than half, it’s advisable to replace them. Check your tyres – Do your bike tyres look like a smooth doughnut? If they do, get new ones. Motorcycle tyres also typically have a little notch in the grooves that tells you how worn down they are. If they’re down to the notch, change your tyres. Check your chain tension – The chain that turns the rear wheel gets loose over time. Bring it to a mechanic to get it tightened if it needs to be. A loose chain could come off the sprocket and get you or other motorists around you in trouble. Check all the lights – Make sure your headlight, rear light, signal lights, and brake light are all working. When you’re on the road, this is extremely important for other road users to see you (and for you to avoid getting a saman).

All of this can be done at a reputable workshop and are fairly simple to get fixed.

2. Documents, Documents, and More Documents

Riding your motorcycle into Thailand isn’t as simple as passing by the border checkpoint and saying “sawadee khrap, khop khun khrap” and then being on your merry way.

There are several important documents you must have on hand before you even leave your house:

Passport Original vehicle ownership certificate (geran) Compulsory insurance and voluntary insurance Conveyance form, otherwise known as a TM2 form Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC)

Your passport is the most obvious document you will need to enter Thailand. As for the vehicle ownership certificate — otherwise called VOC, geran, or pink slip — you must bring the original document with you and not a photostated copy.

To protect the VOC on the journey, we recommend getting it laminated at a printing shop so it won’t get ruined by water or moisture.

The compulsory insurance (CI) is an insurance taken out to cover the other party in the event of an accident. This is a requirement for you to enter Thailand with your motorcycle.

The voluntary insurance (VI) is an optional insurance that covers your vehicle and yourself in an accident. We highly recommend getting a VI for your trip, as you never know what might happen.

Next is the conveyance form, also known as a TM2 form. This document is basically used to declare your vehicle entering Thailand, and is submitted to a customs officer on the Thailand side of the border when you enter.

You will need two copies of these, as you’ll have to submit the second copy when you exit Thailand.

Finally, you will need the Thailand Digital Arrival Card or TDAC. Think of it as one of those landing cards we used to have to fill out before the plane lands at the airport.

Keep all these documents in a hard file to protect them from damage. As long as you have these papers, your movement across the border should be smooth.

There are many Malaysian-based travel agents who offer services to procure these documents and fill them out for you. The prices may vary depending on their own company rates and the length of the insurance packages you choose.

One more tip: Have RM2 or the Thai Baht equivalent of RM2 ready when going through immigration.

This unofficial payment is called “tea money” or “overtime fees”, which was actually ordered to cease during normal hours years ago, but immigration officers at the border may still ask for it when stamping your passport.

3. Preparing For The Ride

Image: Shahril | TRP

Once you have your motorbike ready and your documents sorted out, it’s time to think about what things and how much stuff to bring on your trip.

Based on our own experience, we packed light for a four-day and three-night trip to Hat Yai.

You basically need the essentials like:

Clothes

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Travel adapter

Device charging cables

Some medicines like Paracetamol and antihistamines

A pair of slippers

Some hotels (like the one we stayed at) provide adapters for you, but it doesn’t hurt to bring one of your own, just in case.

Pharmacies can be found all around town in Hat Yai, but we think carrying some painkillers on your journey is just a good precaution. It’s even better if you can carry a small first-aid kit with you on your bike.

Speaking of carrying stuff, you won’t have any problems if your bike is fitted with a luggage rack and storage box. Just throw all your things in there, and you’re good to go.

A more DIY option would be to tie a duffel bag to the rear seat of your motorcycle. If possible, make sure your luggage is waterproof because you never know, you might run into a tropical thunderstorm along the way.

We also advise leaving some space in your bags because you might be coming back to Malaysia with a large bag of Thailand goodies, such as snacks and souvenirs.

Dos and Don’ts When Riding Long Distance

Image: Shahril | TRP

You might be an experienced rider when it comes to tackling the curves on Jalan Ulu Yam, but riding to Thailand in just one day is a challenge of endurance and determination for riders doing it for the first time.

The ride will be hours of one seemingly endless highway, the North-South Expressway specifically, and it can wear you down fast.

Our number one advice is to always keep yourself well hydrated. Drink plenty of water before pushing off, and drink more at rest stops.

Avoid drinking sweet, carbonated drinks at every opportunity because water is what’s going to keep you going under the hot sun. If you’re feeling a little sleepy, take a shot of coffee.

If you’re riding there in a group, maintain a steady cruising speed and try not to leave the last person behind. In most convoys, there will be a “sweeper” who will maintain the rear formation, signalling others in the front if a rider at the back is having problems.

Spatial awareness is very important too. Always keep alert to your surroundings and look out for speeding vehicles, large trucks, debris on the road, and any accident scenes.

Do not treat the ride like a race and challenge your riding buddies or any other vehicles on the road to a test of speed, even if someone goads you to do it.

Remember, you want to get to Thailand safely and not spend the next few days in a hospital.

Also, do not push yourself if you’re feeling sleepy or tired along the way. Pull up to the closest rest stop and get off your bike to stretch a little, hydrate, and regain some freshness before resuming your ride.

What To Do When You Arrive At The Border

As you approach the border, make sure you have your passport and TM2 form easily accessible.

You will first pass through a booth on the Malaysian side of the border while on your motorcycle, and here, you need to pass the officer your passport. If you’re wearing a full-face helmet, they will ask you to take it off so they can identify you.

After this step, you’ll need to ride on and follow the signs to an immigration building where you will need to park your bike and dismount.

In this building, queue up at the counter that says “motorcycle” and present your passport as well as any of the other documents the officer requests.

Remember the “tea money” we mentioned earlier? This is where you need to pass them the RM2. You can just slip it into your passport before submitting it to the officer.

After the immigration building, get on your bike and ride over to the customs declaration counter, and here, you will need to show your TM2 form and your passport again. If everything checks out, you can be on your way.

The last bit, just before you break away from the checkpoint, you’ll need to submit your second copy of the TM2 form to an officer waiting at the end of the exit. After that, you’re officially in Thailand.

Goodbye KL, Hello Hat Yai: Where To Stay and What To Do

Being the second-largest city in Thailand, Hat Yai has many things to offer visitors — from iconic cultural landmarks to amazing local food.

After you pass the border town of Dannok, we recommend making a stop for lunch in Sadao, the next town before reaching Hat Yai.

HOCO Cafe & Eatery

There is a cafe and eatery here called HOCO, which serves amazing and authentic southern Thai food.

The eatery is a welcome oasis after nearly six hours of riding, and the perfect spot to refuel in a comfortable setting.

To keep things simple, each of us in the group ordered one dish each and shared everything with a plate of rice.

This way, everyone gets to try as many things on the menu as we can. After the meal, the bill came up to 350 baht (about RM42) per person, which is not bad considering how tasty the food was.

Khanlao Viewpoint

After a much-needed meal, we set off to a location in the hills just on the outskirts of Hat Yai’s main town. This place is also where we stayed for the remainder of our trip.

Khanlao Viewpoint sits on top of a hill that offers panoramic views of Hat Yai. They have several room options to choose from: glamping tents, Scandinavian-style huts, and two large rooms.

We opted for the Scandi-style Nordic room, which has an attached bathroom and air-conditioner. The room is 3,500 baht (around RM420) per night.

All rooms, including the tents, come with breakfast provided, with several options you can choose from throughout your stay (choice of meals can be repeated).

You can also opt for their Moo-ka-ta dinner (Thai BBQ), which is an additional 390 baht (roughly RM47) for two persons, per night.

Moo-ka-ta typically includes pork meat, but don’t fret, there’s the halal Gai-ka-ta option available for Muslims.

Image provided to TRP.

Sightseeing, tourist spots, and food

On our trip, we visited several places of interest that have free admission. One of these spots is the beautiful Stainless Steel Temple in Songkhla.

This Buddhist house of worship sits up on a hill and exudes tranquil and calm vibes. Visitors are free to explore the pagoda interior and surroundings, free of charge. Just remember to take your shoes off before stepping in.

We also paid a visit to the majestic Central Mosque of Songkhla, nicknamed the “Taj Mahal of Thailand” for its grand design and massive reflective pool that looks stunning at sunset.

The Hat Yai Municipal Park is also a must-visit. Here, you’ll be greeted with a towering 19.9-meter-tall standing Buddha statue and a wide panoramic view of Hat Yai.

There’s also a cafe called Lamud that’s part of the park, if you’re looking for refreshments. They serve all sorts of speciality coffee, Thai iced tea, sodas, and even ice cream.

For lunch out in Hat Yai, we recommend checking out Kai Tod Decha (Khet 8) Halal Muslim Restaurant.

This eatery is well known for its Thai fried chicken, and we can vouch for it. You must also try their squid and spicy beef dishes, as well as their Som Tam (Thai papaya salad).

Head up a little bit north of Hat Yai, and you’ll hit another town by the east coast of Songkhla.

This area contains sights that will seem oddly familiar to Malaysians. The streets look very much like what you’ll see in Penang or Melaka, with old heritage buildings and cosy little cafes dotting its narrow lanes.

We stopped by the Nakhon Nai Museum, which is a 300-year-old house that was converted into a gallery of Chinese artefacts and antiques.

Hat Yai is full of surprises, and a motorcycle trip there is well worth the visit

There are many more spots around Hat Yai that you can discover, and all the places mentioned in this article are just a fraction of what southern Thailand has to offer.

Riding from Kuala Lumpur to Hat Yai and getting around there on the back of a motorcycle is a special experience which can be fun and safe, as long as you take all the necessary precautions and go well-prepared.

It also prepares riders for bigger challenges, such as the legendary “One Thousand Corners” all the way up in northern Thailand. But that will be a story for another time.

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