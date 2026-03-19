KL Raya Guide: Laugh, Create & Joget Your Way Through The Festivities

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The next two weeks are packed with standup comedies, Raya-related festivities, and some interesting workshops.

If you like collecting ink stamps, don’t forget to head over to Central Market to get the exclusive Raya stamps!

CM Chup Raya Lah! | 18 Mar-17 April | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

CM Chup Raya Lah is a stamp collection event at Central Market. Visitors get to collect exclusive stamps in a booklet to celebrate the festive season. Bring over the family for some stamping fun this Raya. Just make sure everyone places the stamps and ink pads back properly!

Murty: I Miss You When I Joke & Sing Without You | 21 March | Hungry Tapir Bangsar | 8,30pm | Ticketed event

Singer-comedian Murty will be entertaining guests the whole night with his hilarious self. Expect jokes, stories, secret surprises, and songs that’ll get you cackling non-stop. To get tickets, head over to Just Jokes’ website here.

Sip & Iron | 22 March | Bar Roca KL | 12pm-3pm| RM150/pax

The Upcycle Workshop series this weekend is Sip & Iron. In this workshop, single-use plastic bags will be converted into creative art pieces using a simple iron. All materials will be provided with a complimentary glass of wine. To register your spot, fill out the Google Form here.

We Try First! | 24 March | Bar Roca KL | 8.30pm onwards | RM20/pax

As the title of the show suggests, a lineup of standup comedians will be trying out their new material, and you get to laugh along for an affordable price. Get your tickets by filling out the Google Form here.

Dial It In Workshop | 25 March | Swee Lee, Lot 10 | 7.30pm-8.30pm | Free entry

Dial It In Workshop is a hands-on session designed to help you master the fundamentals of guitar setup and maintenance. An expert from Swee Lee will guide participants through the essentials of neck relief, intonation, and routine care to keep your instrument in peak condition. Reserve your spot at Eventbrite’s website here.

Raya Rumah Terbuka Serba Serbi | 25-29 Mar | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Kedai Serba Serbi is hosting another Raya open house at Central Market, so you can take part in the festivities with family and friends. Expect a selection of baju raya, kuih muih, fashion accessories, and more from local brands making up the list of curated vendors.

Global Malaysian Chindian | 26 Mar-4 Apr | Trades Hall, Melbourne | 8pm, 9pm | Ticketed event

If you’re in Melbourne on these dates, give standup comedian Gajen Nad some love at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. His show ‘’Global Malaysian Chindian’’ features all 100% new materials and no repeats from his Netflix comedy special ‘’Professional Mixed Breed.’’ To get tickets, head over to the official festival website here.

Joget Aidilfitri | 28 March | Optimist, Lot 10 | 12pm-2pm

Optimist Coffee is hosting Joget Aidilfitri, a soulful celebration of Nusantara funk, agogo, and pop! Enjoy vintage vibes and dance in your best baju raya.

Innocent Offender | 28 March | Kakilang TTDI | 8.30pm | RM50/pax

Firebrand comedian Keren Bala Devan had an encounter that shook his belief in fairness and will now tell it in the only way he knows how – through jokes! Get tickets by filling out the Google Form here.

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