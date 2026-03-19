Get Into The Raya Mood With These Must-Watch 2026 Short Films

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Over the years, Hari Raya short films have become something of a Malaysian tradition, and judging by this year’s lineup, that staple part of our pop culture isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

If you’re looking for something to get you in the mood for Raya, these shorts are a good place to start.

Grab Turned a Viral Moment into a Raya Musical

If you spend enough time online, you might remember the viral Threads post where a Grab user nearly cancelled her order after seeing a notification that said “Sabar’s on the way.”

Naturally, she thought the app was telling her to sabar (be patient). But as it turns out… Sabar was actually the name of the rider delivering her order.

Grab decided the internet moment was too good to waste and turned it into a colourful Ramadan-Raya musical titled Sabar’s On The Way, complete with a playful remix of the song Tunggu Sekejap by P. Ramlee.

It’s cheeky, very Malaysian, and proves that sometimes the funniest moments are the completely unplanned ones.

Julie’s Raya Film Hits You in the Feels

This short film opens as a playful, surreal comedy, with veteran actress Azizah Mahzan portraying a mother who realises her brain’s ‘memory storage’ is getting full, and steps inside her mind’s Memory Storage Centre to revisit her top Raya memories.

One shows her young son proudly promising to fast for the first time. Another shows the moment when her boy, who’s now a teenager, ponteng puasa or skips out on fasting for the day because he couldn’t resist her rendang dish.

But when she tries to recall what the adult version of her son looks like, something strange happens, and his face keeps glitching and changing.

It’s a surprisingly moving story about ageing, family, and memory, while thoughtfully touching on themes like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

MR.DIY Drops a Heartwarming Tale

Starring local artist Alif Satar and Indonesian soap opera star Teuku Wisnu, Raya Sama-Sama follows the story of a man who ends up stuck in Jakarta as Hari Raya approaches when his flight home got cancelled.

And, to make things worse, his wife goes into labour at the same time. But luckily, a friend invites him to stay over for a few days to spend Aidilfitri with his family.

To help take his mind off things, his friend tries to keep him busy with little tasks—from doing chores to trying on baju Raya—but his thoughts remain with his wife and soon-to-be-born child back home.

What starts as a stressful situation slowly unfolds into a heartwarming story about kindness, friendship, and making the best of a not-so-ideal Eid, while also giving Malaysians a delightful glimpse into how our Indonesian neighbours celebrate the festive season too.

Petronas Shows That Raya Isn’t the Same for Everyone

Little Joys of Ramadan tells the tale of two sisters, Alia and Hana, as they savour the small, meaningful moments during the season, like shopping for festive clothes, baking kuih raya, and joining buka puasa gatherings.

But there’s a quiet sadness lingering in the background. Eventually, it’s revealed that the sisters are orphans living in a children’s home.

The film gently reminds us that while many families are preparing to celebrate Syawal together, not everyone experiences Raya the same way.

So, whether you want a laugh, a little cry, or a reminder to cherish the people around you, these shorts are the perfect way to kickstart your Raya vibes.

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