Lazada Malaysia Turns Its Birthday Celebration Into A Shared Moment Of Trust & Togetherness

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lazada Malaysia lit up the night during its first-ever Lazada Run Wellness Festival, where more than 1,000 participants gathered for an evening of movement, wellness, and community celebration. Held as part of Lazada’s birthday festivities, the festival reflected the brand’s focus on creating authentic, meaningful moments for Malaysians, both on its shopping platform and through real-world experiences, by bringing runners, brands, and communities together in a vibrant gathering filled with fitness, festive spirit, and Ramadan togetherness.

The Lalaport’s Rooftop Garden was transformed into a lively wellness playground where participants moved between activity zones, social spaces, and festive moments. What began with the support of 12 running clubs soon grew into a full-scale festival, reflecting Malaysians’ rising appetite for experiences that combine movement, connection, and shared celebration.

“Lazada Run Wellness Festival reflects the kind of experiences Lazada believes in creating, ones that are authentic, high quality, and grounded in real community connection. Today, people are looking for more than just a brand presence. They want moments that feel meaningful, relevant, and worth showing up for. By bringing together running communities, our brand partners, and Malaysians from all walks of life, we wanted to create a space that celebrates movement, togetherness, and shared joy in a way that feels genuine and trusted. Especially during Ramadan, we believe that this spirit of connection carries even greater meaning,” said Kevin Yap, Head of General Operations, Lazada Malaysia.

More than 1,000 runners and participants gathered for the Lazada Run Wellness Festival, marking a unique milestone for the platform as it brought its digital community together in a one-of-a-kind wellness celebration beyond the screen.

Lazada Malaysia brought together runners, brands, and communities for its inaugural Lazada Run Wellness Festival, transforming LaLaport Rooftop Garden into a vibrant evening celebration that combined fitness, wellness, and Ramadan togetherness as part of the platform’s birthday festivities.

The festival came alive with a vibrant mix of wellness and challenge stations that kept participants moving, mingling, and fully immersed in the experience. From Neck Pro Gladiator Ring, TT Racing Obstacle Course, Brooks Tower Toss, and the NANOVET Farmer Carry, to lighter moments at Air Ping Pong and the Jump for Rewards challenge, each activity added to the festive energy of the evening. Together, these stations transformed the venue into a lively social playground, where friendly competition, laughter, and shared moments unfolded naturally across the crowd.

As dusk fell, the festival shifted into a more meaningful moment as participants gathered for iftar together, capturing the communal spirit of Ramadan, reinforcing the festival’s purpose of bringing people together through connection and togetherness. The night then built to a memorable high as participants came together for a collective glow stick snapping moment, culminating in Lazada’s recognition by the Malaysia Book of Records for the Most Participants in a Synchronized Glow Stick Snapping Event.

Beyond the festival itself, the event also forms part of Lazada Malaysia’s wider birthday campaign momentum, led by the Lazada Birthday Blast, a month-long spend and win campaign running until 31 March 2026. Designed to build excitement during Lazada’s birthday and Raya period, the campaign rewards shoppers throughout the month with one lucky draw entry for every RM50 spent in the final paid amount, with unlimited entries available across all eligible paid and completed orders.

Participants explored a series of interactive activity stations throughout the Lazada Run Wellness Festival, including challenges such as the TT Racing Obstacle Course, Trapo Bungee Run, Brooks Tower Toss, and NANOVET Farmer Carry, creating a lively atmosphere of friendly competition and shared experiences.

The evening reached its highlight as participants snapped glow sticks simultaneously, earning Lazada Malaysia a place in the Malaysia Book of Records for the Most Participants in a Synchronized Glow Stick Snapping Event.

With prizes worth up to RM115,000 to be won, shoppers who take part in the contest can look forward to prizes from brands and partners, including Viu, JomCharge, Sunway Lagoon, and Sunway Lost World of Tambun, adding even more reasons to join in the celebration. In addition to the grand prizes, daily consolation prizes will also be awarded throughout March, giving more shoppers the chance to win as they take part in the celebration.

“Lazada Birthday Blast is designed to make our birthday and Raya season more rewarding. At a time of the year when households are preparing for the festivities, we wanted to create a campaign that feels exciting, accessible, and genuinely rewarding. More than just a spend and win mechanic, it is also our way of thanking shoppers for the trust they continue to place in Lazada and for being part of our journey,” Kevin Yap explained.

With Lazada Run Wellness Festival and Lazada Birthday Blast running in tandem, Lazada Malaysia continues to show how digital engagement can be brought to life through authentic, high-quality experiences that connect brands, consumers, and communities in a more impactful way.

The Lazada Run Wellness Festival also formed part of Lazada Malaysia’s wider Birthday Blast campaign, a month-long promotion rewarding shoppers with chances to win prizes worth up to RM115,000 throughout the birthday and Raya shopping season.

As part of its birthday campaign, Lazada Malaysia is already turning March into a high-energy shopping moment with standout platform features and deals, from campaign vouchers worth up to RM1,000 off and Treasure Chest rewards of up to 33,333 coins, Coins Rush and Discounts up to 70% off to Crazy Brand Mega Offers of up to 90% off. Shoppers can also enjoy RM13 All Out Surprise Deals worth over RM130,000 and many more daily, which make it easier for shoppers to find the products and brands they love, enjoy stronger value, and shop with peace of mind knowing authenticity is guaranteed.

For more information on Lazada Malaysia’s initiatives and upcoming campaigns, please visit Lazada Malaysia on its official Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.