Kate Spade New York – The Raya Capsule Has Arrived For Eid Al-Fitr 2026

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kate Spade New York embraces the spirit of Eid al-Fitr with the Halo Collection — a refined handbag silhouette that brings lightness, colour, and effortless sophistication to festive celebrations.

Halo emerges as a natural highlight of the season ready to take you through every moment. Designed with a soft, sculptural structure inspired by the classic bucket shape, the silhouette balances relaxed elegance with modern polish. The result is a piece that feels both confident and easy — seamlessly accompanying celebrations from reunions to golden-hour catch-ups.

The collection is reimagined in luxurious textures and finishes, including pleated wave detailing, woven constructions, and supple fine-grain leather.

Available in three versatile sizes, Halo can be worn in four different ways – a bucket bag or wristlet, over the shoulder or crossbody, ensuring it adapts beautifully to any style or occasion. The minimalist yet distinctive profile pairs effortlessly with traditional baju kurung, modern tailoring, and contemporary festive ensembles, offering styling versatility that extends well beyond Raya.

For Spring 2026, the collection is reimagined in luxurious textures and finishes, including pleated wave detailing, woven constructions, and supple fine-grain leather. A light yet versatile colour palette defines the edit, featuring Light Cantaloupe, Cream, Pale Citron, and Southwest Desert alongside timeless Black. Together, these hues bring a fresh perspective to traditional Eid dressing while remaining effortlessly wearable year-round.

Balancing softness with structure, joy with refinement, the Halo Collection captures the spirit of Eid al-Fitr 2026 — a time for meaningful connections, confident self-expression, and celebratory style.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.