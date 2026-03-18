Finally! Grab’s Women-Only Rides (Beta) Feature Is Here & Malaysians Are Loving It

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Did you know that around six out of 10 regular public transport users in Klang Valley are women, and about two-thirds of passengers aged 21–30 are ladies!?

That’s thousands of women navigating the city every single day, whether it’s commuting to work, meeting friends, running errands, or criss-crossing around town for plans.

As commuting becomes a big part of everyday life, Malaysians, especially women, appreciate having travel options that feel more comfortable and convenient. And over the years, we’ve seen how these preferences can shape the way transportation services evolve.

More Travel Options, More Comfortable Rides

For many commuters, the journey itself matters just as much as the destination.

Some prefer a quiet ride to unwind after a long day, while others enjoy a friendly chat with their driver throughout the trip. And having options allows passengers to choose what suits their comfort best.

This is why dedicated travel options for women have gained popularity over the years.

(Credit: Malay Mail)

Services like women-only train coaches, for example, were first introduced on KTM trains in 2010 and later expanded to LRTs and MRTs.

These coaches offer female passengers a dedicated space during busy commutes, and it’s something many riders have welcomed as part of their daily travel experience.

And if you spend even a little time scrolling through social media, you’ll notice that people have also been asking for similar options in more ride-hailing services for quite some time.

Grab’s Women-Only Rides (Beta) Is Here

Well, the wait is over! Grab recently rolled out a Beta version of its Women-Only Rides feature, which launched in March in conjunction with International Women’s Day 2026.

The new feature allows female passengers to specifically request to be paired with verified women drivers to create a ride experience designed with comfort and familiarity in mind.

(Credit: Grab Malaysia)

Just imagine hopping into your ride and being greeted by the friendly Akak behind the wheel. Instead of a quiet, awkward commute, you might find yourself chatting, laughing, and maybe even sharing some girl-bonding moments along the way.

Suddenly, the ride doesn’t just get you from point A to B, but becomes a pleasant part of the journey.

Booking Women-Only Rides (Beta) On Grab Is Super Simple

Only female passengers will see the Women-Only Rides (Beta) option in the Grab app, and both drivers and passengers must go through a one-time verification process.

This includes verifying their identity using MyKad or passport, along with a quick selfie check to ensure that everyone using the feature is properly verified.

To book a ride, simply enter your pickup and drop-off locations, select the “Women-Only Rides (Beta)” option under “Standard” rides, and you’re good to go.

Remember that you’ll need to schedule your ride ahead of time using Grab’s Advance Booking feature, so a verified woman driver will be ready when you need one.

The service supports both solo riders and group bookings, so long as all passengers are women.

Although it’s currently available only in the Klang Valley, the feature has already received a warm response online, with many users welcoming the added option for their daily rides.

(Credit: Grab Malaysia)

At the end of the day, more travel choices mean passengers can pick what works best for them, and Grab’s Women-Only Rides (Beta) is another step towards making everyday commuting a little more cosy.

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