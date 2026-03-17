‘’Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come’’ Is A Blood-Splattered Blast From Start To Finish [Review]

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Slasher films are one of my favourite movie genres. If you were disappointed by Fear Street: Prom Queen (2025), I’m glad to say ‘’Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’’ is miles better.

The second instalment to Ready or Not (2019) picks up from where the first film left off. New bride Grace MacCaullay (played by Samara Weaving) survives the horror shitshow only to be dragged into another one. Only this time, her estranged sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton), is caught in the spider’s web as well.

Kathryn Newton and Samara Weaving in READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2026 Searchlight Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

What I liked

It’s usually difficult for sequels to top the first film, but Ready or Not 2 manages to be on par with its first film. The story’s pacing is good, keeps you engaged, and there are no awkward pauses or transitions from one scene to the next. I think what kept the sequel interesting was revealing more of the antagonists’ story and leading up to a good twist and conclusion.

I also liked how the story showed the meaning of golden handcuffs and living in a gilded cage. The ultra-wealthy families hunting down Grace and her sister don’t necessarily see themselves as bad people because they only did what they were told. As the story goes on, you’ll realise some of these rich people end up doing heinous things because they already have everything and are dead bored.

From L to R: Nestor Carbonell, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Elijah Wood, and Nadeem Umar-Khitab in READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. © 2026 Searchlight Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

The actors perfectly captured both the monstrous nature of the characters and their comedic essence. Elijah Wood plays the unflappable Lawyer and I feel he really suits any character that’s in the neutral or grey area.

There were some moments where Faith was supposed to be wincing in pain when her sister Grace was hurting, but I thought Newton, who plays Faith, seemed like she was enjoying or holding back her laughter. I’m not sure if it was supposed to be portrayed that way, but it did humour me a little.

What can be improved?

I don’t mind bumbling characters, but I wish Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character, Ursula Danforth, would be more fearsome. Compared to the character’s brother Chester (played by David Cronenberg), Ursula doesn’t make much of an impact in the story.

Watch or skip it?

Watch it if you liked the first instalment. I feel it’s a good slasher film to watch while waiting for movies like Scary Movie 6 and Scream 7 (2026) to release. ”Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” is an entertaining movie that I’ll gladly put in my ‘’Good For Her’’ movie archive.

From L to R: Juan Pablo Romero, Nestor Carbonell, Varun Saranga, Maša Lizdek, Shawn Hatosy, Samara Weaving, Nadeem Umar-Khitab, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Daniel Beirne, Kathryn Newton, Antony Hall, and Olivia Cheng in READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. © 2026 Searchlight Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

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