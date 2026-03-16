JETOUR Expands Malaysian Presence With The All-New JETOUR T2 SUV

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JETOUR Malaysia today launched the JETOUR T2, a bold and capable SUV engineered for Malaysians who demand everyday practicality alongside genuine all-terrain performance. Carrying the tagline “Dare to Dominate”, the JETOUR T2 combines turbocharged power, intelligent all-wheel drive capability, advanced connectivity and comprehensive safety in a distinctive, boxy design that stands out on Malaysian roads. The introduction of the JETOUR T2 strengthens JETOUR’s presence in Malaysia, offering customers a compelling option in the growing adventure-oriented SUV segment.

Mr. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, said, “The launch of the JETOUR T2 represents a significant milestone for JETOUR in Malaysia. Guided by our Travel+ philosophy, we create vehicles that seamlessly integrate mobility, lifestyle and exploration to support both everyday mobility and meaningful journeys. Malaysia is a strategic market for us and we are confident that the JETOUR T2 will resonate strongly with drivers who seek both adventure and refinement in a single SUV. As we expand our footprint in Malaysia, we remain committed to building long-term trust through product excellence and meaningful local partnerships.”

At the heart of the JETOUR T2 is a 2.0 litre turbocharged direct injection (TGDi) engine producing 180kW of power and 375Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT). Power is delivered through JETOUR’s Intelligent XWD system, featuring 7+X drive modes that continuously adapt torque distribution according to terrain and driving conditions. Whether navigating city traffic, cruising on highways or venturing onto uneven surfaces, the system enhances traction, stability and control to inspire confidence behind the wheel. The JETOUR T2 rides on 255/60 R19 alloy wheels, reinforcing its commanding stance and off-road readiness.

JETOUR T2 SUV.

JETOUR T2 SUV.

Visually, the JETOUR T2 makes an immediate impression with its muscular proportions and upright silhouette. Exterior highlights include auto LED headlamps, the illuminated “JETOUR” wordlight signature, distinctive light ray LED rear taillamps and a rear-mounted spare tyre that underscores its adventurous character. An electric suction back door further elevates everyday convenience. The JETOUR T2 is available in three exterior colours: Khaki White, Aviation Silver and Carbon Black.

Inside, the cabin centres around a 15.6-inch multimedia display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, enabling seamless smartphone integration. The intelligent “Hello Jetour” voice assistant allows drivers to operate navigation, climate and media functions through voice commands, while a 50W fast wireless charger ensures devices remain powered throughout the journey. A SONY 12-speaker premium audio system enhances the in-car experience with immersive sound quality suited for both daily commutes and long-distance drives.

Comfort and refinement are prioritised with leatherette seats, front memory seats with welcome function, front ventilated seats designed for Malaysia’s tropical climate, multicolour ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof that enhances the sense of space within the cabin. These features position the JETOUR T2 as a versatile SUV that balances urban sophistication with weekend adventure.

Interior view.

Boot and luggage space.

JETOUR T2.

Safety is a core pillar of JETOUR T2, which has achieved a 5-Star ASEAN NCAP safety rating. The SUV is equipped with six SRS airbags, Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), a Panoramic View Monitoring System providing a 360-degree view around the vehicle with transparent chassis, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Together, these systems enhance driver awareness, reduce fatigue and provide comprehensive protection for occupants.

The JETOUR T2 is priced at RM156,800. It is backed by a 7-year / 150,000 km vehicle warranty and a 10-year / 1,000,000 km powertrain warranty, reflecting JETOUR Malaysia’s commitment to long-term ownership confidence. In addition, the first 3,000 registered customers will enjoy a RM2,000 cash rebate.

The JETOUR T2 launch was held in conjunction with a Ramadan buka puasa gathering, reflecting JETOUR’s appreciation for the Malaysian community during the holy month. The evening also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Turtle Conservation Society of Malaysia, underscoring the brand’s commitment to sustainability and responsible exploration as it continues to expand its presence in the country.

More information about JETOUR T2 can be found here.

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